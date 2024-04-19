Yuri On Ice Movie: Official Canceled; Makers Release Apology Letter to the Fan; READ

The official website for Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence, the anime film in the Yuri on Ice franchise, confirmed that production on the film has been canceled. The film's production committee and the anime studio MAPPA explained that the committee and staff decided on this cancelation after internal discussions due to "various circumstances."

The staff had announced the film in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation also streamed an English broadcast dub, and later released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in February 2018.

Fans of the 2016 anime series Yuri on Ice have waited nearly a decade for an update for the theatrical animated movie that was announced in 2017. On April 19, 2024, fans got the unfortunate but expected announcement about Yuri On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence.

The production committee for the Yuri on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence announced that the film has been officially canceled in a post to X Twitter.

"YURI on ICE the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE Cancellation Notice

Thank you very much for always supporting “Yuri!!! on ICE.” Regarding the postponed release of “YURI!!! on ICE the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE”, we have come to the decision to unfortunately cancel its production. We deeply apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of all those who have been waiting and have continued to support us throughout these years. The production committee and staff have been in constant discussions to create and to deliver the movie, but due to various circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to stop the production. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been anticipating its release and thank you once again for your continued support."

Officially announced in 2017, production on the Yuri on Ice film stagnated for years, with fans holding on to hope and the sporadic updates that the film would certainly be released one day. While it’s unclear why the film has been canceled, MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka has previously shared that despite its huge success, it made them relatively little money.

Yuri on Ice: a brief about the anime

Yuri on Ice is a Japanese sports anime television series about figure skating, produced by MAPPA and directed by Sayo Yamamoto. The series, which aired from October 6, 2016 to December 22, 2016, featured 12 episodes and was based on the relationships between Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki, Russian figure-skating champion Victor Nikiforov, and Russian skater Yuri Plisetsky.

The series was based on the Figure Skating Grand Prix, with Victor acting as a coach to Yuri K. The series was originally planned for release in 2019, but has since been cancelled. The series' choreography was choreographed by Kenji Miyamoto.

Yuri on Ice has been well received in Japan. It won three awards at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival, a Japan Character Award, seven awards in the Crunchyroll's inaugural Anime Awards, and in 2019 was named by the website's editorial team as one of the top 25 anime of the 2010s.

In Japan, the series was released in six parts on Blu-ray and DVD, with all the releases coming No. 1 on the Oricon Animation Blu-ray disc and Animation DVD disc rankings respectively. It was the eighth-most successful media franchise in Japan for 2017, had the second-highest combined Blu-ray and DVD sales of any anime in Japan for 2017, and had the highest combined sales for a TV anime that year.

It was popular on social media outlets such as Tumblr, Sina Weibo and Twitter, where it received over a million more tweets than the next most-talked about anime series in the season it was broadcast. It also attracted praise from professional figure skaters, with some skaters in the 2018 Winter Olympics performing to music from the show.

Crunchyroll streams Yuri on Ice, describing it:

"Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix, but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family’s home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire. That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen!"

