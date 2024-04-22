Strawberry Prince Group's Strawberry School Festival Anime Film Release Date Confirmed; All We Know So Far

The staff for the boy band Strawberry Prince's Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!! film revealed the film's debut date on Sunday via a new teaser video, along with the second teaser visual.

Strawberry Prince is a Japanese boy band formed in June 2016. The group consists of six members: Nanamori, Jel, Satomi, Colon, Rinu, and Root. Each member is represented by an illustrated character when appearing in media.

Strawberry School Festival: Release date and more

As reported, Gekijou-ban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari ~ Strawberry School Festival!!! the upcoming anime feature film inspired by Japanese VTuber boy band Strawberry Prince is now in the works. It was revealed on Sunday that the film will debut on July 19 via a new teaser video, along with the second teaser visual.

The details of the film's story are still unknown, with the only introduction being: "This is the story of the beginning of SutoPuri that no one knows yet—".

ALSO READ: Yuri On Ice Movie: Official Canceled; Makers Release Apology Letter to the Fan; READ

Executive Producer: Nanamori.

Director: Naoki Matsuura

Original Story: Masato Kashiwabara

Planning Producer: Nanamori.

Screenplay: Chinatsu Suzumura

Character Design: Yumi Nakamura

Art Director: Takahiro Yoneda

Music: STPR Records

Animation Production: LIDENFILM

Production: SutoPuri the Movie Production Committee

Distributor: Bushiroad Move

Supervision: STPR Studio

A brief about the band, Strawberry Prince

Strawberry Prince was founded by Nanamori, the group's leader, on June 4, 2016. Nanamori had gained popularity on Nico Nico Douga by uploading song covers, and he contacted other popular users to form a group. The members use stage names and illustrated avatars to represent themselves, never showing their real faces except at live performances and meet-and-greets.

Nanamori thought that it was too dangerous to post his face on the internet when he first started posting videos, and he decided to keep the gimmick after forming the group. In addition to music, the members also upload talkshows, video game playthroughs, and humorous videos to their YouTube channel.

The group would upload their original music to their official YouTube channel for the first few years. Strawberry Prince' first commercial release was in 2019, with the mini-album Strawberry Start, which sold over 80,000 copies in its debut week and achieved second place on the Oricon weekly album ranking.

Four months later, they released their first full album, Strawberry Love!, which achieved first place on the Oricon weekly album ranking. Their third full album, Strawberry Prince, received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in November 2020.

The second full album, Strawberry Next!, also received a Platinum certification in January 2021. The group's first extended play, Are You Ready?, was released in August 2022. Following a pause in activities, the remaining four members released Here We Go!! in December 2022, which sold 165,000 copies in its first week and achieved the top spot on the Oricon weekly album ranking.

Strawberry Prince's music has been featured in other media, particularly in the Yo-kai Watch franchise. The songs Gingira Gingamand Dai Uchū Rendezvous were used as ending themes for the video game Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu and as opening themes for the anime Yo-kai Watch Jam – Yo-kai Academy Y: Close Encounters of the N Kind, and the song Yōkai Watch was used as the opening theme for the video game Yo-kai Watch 4++.

The song Start was also used as the opening theme for the second season of the anime Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, and the song Accelerate was used as the opening theme for the second season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress. In February 2022, the members appeared in an anime-style television commercial for Meiji Seika.

In 2023, Strawberry Prince was invited to participate in NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen, an annual New Year's Eve television special that features Japan's top musical acts. The group sang Suki Suki Seijin and appeared on stage as 3D holograms of their avatars. The holograms mimicked the movements the actual members were performing in another studio.

In March 2022, YouTuber Korekore accused Nanamori of infidelity, claiming that Nanamori had a fiancée and child which lead to STPR Inc. confirming the allegations and stating Nanamori would be on hiatus. A live concert with only the other five members was confirmed for May 2022.

On December 14, 2022, Nanamori announced he would resume solo activities but not rejoin Strawberry Prince. Nanamori then announced his return to Strawberry Prince on January 27, 2024.

