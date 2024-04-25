As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill, Ars and Rietz come to the rescue of Charlotte from the clutches of the slave traders. After she agreed to join him as his retainer, they later passed the hurdle of having the Lord’s approval.

However, Ars’ journey towards building a better, safer world has yet to come to an end, so find out what happens next in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: My Oni Girl Gets Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Plot & More to Know Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

As announced on the official website, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Japanese viewers can watch the episode on TBS and its affiliated networks during its initial broadcast and again on BS NTV and AT-X at a later date.

For those in other regions, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Additionally, it will be released on the official YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia for wider accessibility.

ALSO READ: Is A Ninja And Assassin Living Together Anime In Production? Report

Advertisement

Expected plot in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4

In As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 4; fans might see Charlotte's integration into life at the Louvent household. As she adapts to her new surroundings, fans may see her forming bonds with Ars, Rietz, and the other members of the household.

Furthermore, fans can expect to see Ars' ongoing efforts to recruit skilled individuals to bolster his team. Given that he has found both a mage and a combatant, Ars will likely find another talented child who is skilled with either strategy or leadership.

ALSO READ: A New Dawn Anime Movie Confirms 2025 Premiere Window; DEETs INSIDE

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3 recap

Titled The Answer, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill, Episode 3 gives us more context on Charlotte's backstory before her fateful encounter with Ars and Rietz. The episode begins with Charlotte reflecting on her difficult life on the streets, contemplating the last time she shed tears. She is abruptly brought back to the present as her captors subject her to a brutal beating.

Just when Charlotte seems to be at the mercy of her attackers, Ars and Rietz appear, coming to her rescue just in time. Rietz demonstrates his level 70 combat prowess by effortlessly dispatching the goons. Ars then expresses his desire to purchase Charlotte from the slave trader. After some negotiation, the trader reluctantly agrees to sell Charlotte to Ars.

Later, Charlotte leads Ars and Rietz to a vantage point overlooking the city, her favorite spot. Here, she questions Ars about his dreams and aspirations, wanting to understand his motivations for recruiting her. Ars passionately shares his vision of creating a city where everyone can live peacefully, inspiring Charlotte to accept his offer and join him as his retainer in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3.

ALSO READ: Is The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan Getting Anime Adaptation? Here's What We Know

Returning to the Louvent mansion, Ars introduces Charlotte to his father, hoping to enlist her as a soldier. However, Ars' father initially refuses to accept her into their ranks due to her gender. It's only after witnessing Charlotte's extraordinary magical abilities firsthand that he relents. As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 3 concludes with Charlotte officially becoming a member of Ars’ entourage.

Advertisement

For more updates on Ars’ journey towards a perfect world in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Anime Ending Explained: Why Was It Controversial? Explained