Is The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan Getting Anime Adaptation? Here's What We Know

The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan is a light novel series written by Jaki and illustrated by fume. It got a manga adaptation in 2020 which was illustrated by Yamorichan. An anime adaptation of the popular series was just announced through a trailer.

Not only did the trailer give us a first look into The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan anime but it also revealed some other important details. The release window, voice actors, and other staff members who will be a part of the project were also announced in the trailer. Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming release so far.

The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan anime release window, cast, and staff

According to the teaser, the anime will start airing some time in October, even though the exact release date has not been announced yet. The anime is being produced by Felix Film and GA-CREW. The main voice actors of the series were also announced in the teaser with Daiki Yamashita as Noel Stollen, Yū Serizawa as Alma Judikhali, and Yōsuke Ōmomo as Koga Tsukishima.

We also got to know from the teaser and announcements that Yūta Takamura will be directing the series with Takaya Ikami handling the composition. Kenji Terao and Yūki Fukuchi are the chief animation directors of the series with Terao also acting as the main character designer. Shinobu Takahashi is the art director of the anime with Kenta Mimuro as the action animation director, and Yukiko Ario as the color designer. Since the first trailer came out in April, we can hope to see more trailers announcing opening and ending theme songs, exact release date, and more cast members later.

What is the The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan about?

The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan light novel series serialized from 2019 to 2020 and published on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. It was then adapted into the manga illustrated by Yamorichan which started serializing from 2020 on Overlap’s Comic Gardo manga service.

Both The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan manga and light novel series’ English translations are licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment in North America. Their website describes the story as, “Young Noel is the grandson of the empire’s mightiest hero, and promised his dying grandfather to become the world’s greatest adventurer. But Noel has been assigned to the weakest class of adventurers: a Talker, whose only skill is to enhance the abilities of other heroes. How can he possibly find glory with only support skills? By being ruthless with them! Good, evil, it’s all the same to Noel as he manipulates his allies, controls his friends, and outfoxes endless monsters from the deepest Abysses. Noel will stop at nothing to grow strong enough to save the world—and dominate it!”

From the looks of it, the anime series is going to be filled with some great action scenes and interesting characters. Fans of the light novel series and manga are waiting eagerly to see this animation come to life. The viewers will be able to watch Noel’s adventures in October of this year. The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla to get more anime-related updates.

