My Oni Girl Gets Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Plot & More to Know

The month of April seems to be bringing some of the best announcements for anime enthusiasts. Amongst these group of announcements is the first trailer of My Oni Girl Anime Movie. Along with the trailer, fans are also served with the initial release updates and other details about this upcoming digital venture. Here is all you need to know about it.

My Oni Girl Gets Anime Movie: Trailer Details

Netflix, on its official platforms, put out the full-length trailer of the movie this week. The 94-second video on YouTube showcases the brilliant animation work done by Studio Colorido and the team of My Oni Girl. Not giving away too much, the trailer makes sure that the broad themes of the story are clear to the viewer. You can check out the new trailer right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

The new updates are also accompanied by the list of cast and staff members working on the movie. Here is a list of the credited team members:

Staff:

Director: Tomotaka Shibayama (Co-director of A Whisker Away)

Character Designer: Masafumi Yokota (Known for Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys, also worked as a cat animator for A Whisker Away)

Assistant Character Designer: Sunao Chikaoka (Yoru no Kuni, Hakubo)

Color Designer: Miho Tanaka (Worked on A Whisker Away and Burn the Witch)

Scriptwriters: Yuuko Kakihara (The Apothecary Diaries, Blue Orchestra) Tomotaka Shibayama

Art Director: Kunihiko Inaba (Known for Burn the Witch, also worked on Drifting Home)

Compositing Director: Satoshi Machida (Worked on Drifting Home and served as co-compositing director for Belle)

Music Composer: Mina Kubota (Composed for The Stranger by the Shore and A Whisker Away)

Cast:

Kensho Ono as Hiiragi Yatsuse

Miyu Tomita as Tsumugi

My Oni Girl Gets Anime Movie: What Is The Movie About?

As per the official synopsis, My Oni Girl revolves around a young, high-school student, Hiiragi Yatsuse. The young boy has always struggled to make friends in his life. But it is on a fine summer day that everything in his life changes. It is upon meeting Tsumugi that Hiiragi finds out about the demon world.

And so, the two of them go on a quest to find Tsumugi's mother in the human world. With this, My Oni Girl Anime Movie is set to come out on Netflix on May 24, 2024. The date may vary as per the region.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

