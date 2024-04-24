Is A Ninja And Assassin Living Together Anime In Production? Report

A Ninja And Assassin Living Together is a dark comedy manga series by HundredBurger. The manga has been serialized in ASCII Media Works' shōnen magazine Comic Dengeki Daioh G. However, it has just been announced by Kadokawa that this popular manga series is getting an anime adaptation.

A teaser visual for the anime has been revealed in its new X (formerly Twitter) account and website. Even though we do not know the release window or format of the anime as of yet, it is really exciting news for the fans. However, the fourth tankobon volume of the manga is set to come out this month.

What do we know about the anime adaptation?

Unfortunately, the only details that were revealed in the announcement were that the anime would be produced by Studio Shaft. We do not yet know when the anime will come out or the staff and casting details. However, an illustration of the two main characters of the series was released by the staff on the new X account. The picture shows the ninja girl Satoko and her best friend, who is a high schooler and an assassin, Konoha. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, the author of the manga, HundredBurger did release a commemorative visual illustration as well as some comments. The creator of the manga said that he was very excited that his work is getting adapted into an anime and thanked the production house and all the staff who are making this project possible. He also said that everyone involved in the project is working very hard and he is hopeful about the A Ninja and Assassin anime being really great.

Advertisement

What is the premise of A Ninja and Assassin Living Together?

The staff of A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime have revealed that they are very excited to work on this fun new project and will try their best to make it a fun and bright anime adaptation. They also asked the fans to look forward to the anime.

A Ninja and Assassin Living Together tells the story of a young Ninja girl named Satoko and her best friend, assassin Konoha. Konoha is a high schooler and also an assassin who one day finds Satoko lying on the street. She learns that the other girl is a ninja running away from her village. The two of them start living together and soon, chaos ensues.

ALSO READ: Is The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan Getting Anime Adaptation? Here's What We Know