Astro Note Episode 2: Aliens Among Us – Will Takumi Know The Truth? Release Date, Expected Plot, And More

In Astro Note, misunderstandings take center stage at the Astro Lodge as Takumi grapples with a misconception that could jeopardize his budding romance. Convinced that his crush, Mira, is a widow, Takumi's resolve to win her heart wavers. Will Takumi unravel the truth behind Mira's misleading words, or will his misguided assumptions derail his pursuit of love? Watch Astro Note Episode 2 to discover the unfolding drama, and find out the episode’s release date, where to stream it and more here.

Astro Note Episode 2: release date and where to stream

Astro Note Episode 2 will be released on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. For most countries, this will translate to a 6:30 am PT / 1:30 pm GMT release, though the exact time will vary according to individual time zones.

In Japan, the anime adaptation will air on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, TV Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto and Sun TV, with other channels airing the episode the following weeks, and the anime will also be available on d Anime Store and other platforms. On the other hand, countries worldwide will have to use Crunchyroll as the go to service to stream Astro Note.

Expected plot of Astro Note Episode 2

In Astro Note Episode 2, viewers can anticipate further exploration of the mysteries surrounding Astro Lodge and its eclectic residents. With Takumi settling into his role as the lodge's head chef, the episode may delve deeper into his interactions with Mira and the other members, and he may discover Mira’s identity as well.

Given the cryptic conversations about Mira's heritage and the mysterious key, Astro Note Episode 2 may unveil more clues about her past and the significance of her connection to the throne of Widi. Additionally, viewers may learn more about Naosuke's peculiar abilities and his role in Mira's life.

Astro Note Episode 1 recap

In Astro Note Episode 1, a thrilling space battle unfolds as a lone spaceship evades pursuit and crash-lands on Earth. The story then shifts to Miyasaki Takumi's visit to Astro Lodge, where he meets Gotokuji Mira and tends to a scratch inflicted by a poodle named Naosuke. Takumi learns that the lodge seeks a breakfast chef, and Takumi makes them the fish he sees in the kitchen after hearing their plight.

After a short montage of Takumi cooking breakfast, the lodge members bond over the delicious meal, with Mira's praise sparking speculation about Takumi's feelings for her. Encouraged by the idea of winning Mira's heart, Takumi decides to stay on as the head chef.

As Takumi settles into his new role, he meets other lodge residents, including the enigmatic novelist Yamashita Shokichi and the idol Matsubara, who works under the alias Terurun. The next morning, Takumi impresses everyone with another round of breakfast, solidifying his place in the lodge.

In subsequent interactions, Takumi discovers Mira's obliviousness to modern technology, leading to amusing exchanges about smartphones and Wi-Fi. Later, after a fun grocery shopping trip, Takumi heads to Mira’s room and overhears Mira mentioning something cryptic about being a ‘Wido.’ He then mistakenly believes she's a widow, and returns to his room disheartened.

Meanwhile, in Mira's room, a surprising conversation unfolds between her and Naosuke, who exhibits human-like traits and discusses a mysterious key linked to her heritage as the heir to the throne of Widi.

Astro Note Episode 1 concludes with the introduction of a peculiar bird-like robot observing Mira and Naosuke from outside their window, hinting at deeper mysteries lurking within Astro Lodge.

For more updates on Miyasaki Takumi’s otherworldly love, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.