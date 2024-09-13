Attack on Titan Finale Movie Drops Full Trailer With Release Date Update

The official trailer for Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK has been released, along with a new key visual. This movie is a special compilation of the Attack on Titan Final Season: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, which wraps up the popular anime series. The film is set to open in Japanese theaters for a limited three-week run.

As reported by ANN, the movie will run for 145 minutes and features 5.1 surround sound, offering a 'brushed-up' version of the two parts from the final season. Fans can expect a higher-quality experience of the story’s intense conclusion. Linked Horizon is returning to perform the theme song, "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now).

The final episodes of the Attack on Titan Final Season (episodes 88-94) were previously released in two parts. Part 1 was aired as a special episode in March 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed it under the title "Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1." The second part aired on November 4, 2023, concluding the epic anime series.

The first season of the Attack on Titan anime aired in April 2013, with the second season premiering in 2017. The third season was split into two parts, airing in July 2018 and April 2019. The show has been a massive hit worldwide, and this final compilation film will offer fans one last chance to experience the story on the big screen.

The Attack on Titan manga, created by Hajime Isayama, began in 2009 and concluded in April 2021. The manga's final volume, number 34, was released in Japan in June 2021, with the English version arriving later that year.

For those who have followed the series over the years, THE LAST ATTACK movie serves as a grand farewell, celebrating the end of this epic journey with enhanced visuals and sound.

Finally, the movie is set to hit the theatres in Japan starting November 8, 2024.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

