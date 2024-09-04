Attack on Titan Mystery Project: Everything We Know So Far Ahead of 15th Anniversary

Even after the series conclusion in both the anime and the manga, the buzz around Attack on Titan continues to be as fresh and active. As the series approaches its 15th manga anniversary this month, fans the conversation around a mysterious new project grows stronger. The teams and makers of the series are expected to bring out new announcements or celebratory posts on the coming anniversary.

The speculation was kindled after a recent social media post by Masafumi Mima, the sound designer behind the anime, which hinted at a possible reunion for the show’s iconic cast.

On September 3, 2024, Mima shared a photo on social media that has fueled speculation among fans. The image features Yuki Kaji, the voice of Eren Yeager, alongside Yui Ishikawa, who voices Mikasa Ackerman, and Marina Inoue, the voice behind Armin Arlert.

ALSO READ: New Attack on Titan Movie The Final Chapters Trailer Breakdown: What to Expect?

This marks the first time the trio has been seen together in a studio setting since the anime's conclusion by MAPPA Studios. The post, captioned with a cryptic message, has led to widespread rumors of an Attack on Titan anime comeback. The excitement surrounding this reunion comes on the heels of an official announcement that teased a secret project to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Attack on Titan.

Scheduled for September 9, 2024, this project remains shrouded in mystery, with fans speculating on possibilities ranging from a new OVA to a live-reading event. Despite the series’ conclusion, it’s clear that the team behind Attack on Titan continues to find ways to engage its dedicated fanbase.

Advertisement

For those looking to revisit the world of Attack on Titan, the manga, created by Hajime Isayama, is readily available, with English releases overseen by Kodansha. The anime adaptation, which has captivated audiences worldwide, can be streamed on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan Grand Finale Ending Explained: Eren's end, Mikasa's motivations, and humanity's fate revealed