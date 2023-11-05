Attack on Titan Grand Finale Ending Explained: Eren's end, Mikasa's motivations, and humanity's fate revealed

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from Attack on Titan's final episode and chapter

The popular anime Attack on Titan has come to an end, wrapping up its storylines and character arcs. As is often the case with impactful shows, the conclusion left viewers with many open-ended questions to discuss and analyze.

Eren Yeager had to be killed, and Mikasa took it into her own hands to follow through. However, the controversial ending did seem to leave a lot of questions about what took place next. Here is a detailed explanation of what happened in the anime's ending:

Attack on Titan Ending Explained: Mikasa decapitates Eren

The end of Eren's character in the anime did not drift much away from that of the manga. After finding out about his plan of destroying all humanity outside of the Paradise Island, Mikasa took the decision of ending Eren's life by decapitating him. The motivations behind her actions have long been debated even in the manga.

On theory, which is also the one that makes the most sense, is that Eren's catastrophic decision to destroy all humanity would lead to a chain reaction of more destruction and despair. Thus, it would have been best to put a stop to it. On the other side, Mikasa's love for Eren also weighed heavy on her heart. However, she had to make a choice between love and the protection of humanity.

As a gesture of affection and love, she kissed Eren a final goodbye after taking his life.

Eren's revelation on his ultimate plan

Just as Mikasa delivered the final blow, a series of flashbacks showed up, revealing how Eren's plan had unfolded over time. We come to know that Eren sought the destruction of humanity and pushed his friends to fight because he wanted them to become heroes. His warped vision was driven by the influence of the Attack Titan's power. In his vision, it was apparent that Eren believed strongly in genocide. This was the only way that could have saved humanity in his view.

Following this intense battle, Armin and the others strive to establish peaceful relations with Eldia through an alliance with other nations. However, within Eldia, a group known as the Yeagerists has risen to power. They view Eren as a martyr and believe that conflict is the only path forward. This ideology seems to be echoed in the rest of the world, where society continues to advance, but conflicts persist.

How did the episode end: The fate of humanity

Even as Mikasa ended Eren's life, the aftermath of her actions did not bring peace to the world. Despite Eren's efforts, including the loss of the Titan powers and Ymir's discovery of peace, the world's population continued to suffer. The episode ends with a glimpse of society's advancement, but the cycle of conflict and violence still persists.

Even if Eren had succeeded with his plan, had Mikasa not killed him, the cycle of war and suffering would have continued. But in the end, the same unfolded even after his death. The last scene of the episode showed Mikasa sitting under the tree where Eren used to sleep.

Attack on Titan Grande Finale Ending Explained: Final thoughts

The discussions and emotions surrounding the conclusion of Attack on Titan highlight the deep impact it has had on fans. While some expressed a desire for a different ending in the anime, many have come to terms with the fact that the anime's conclusion closely mirrors the manga's ending.

One common theme in the discussion is the complexity of Eren Yeager's character. As the series reached its climax, Eren's character went through significant development. His emotional breakdown and moments of vulnerability humanize him, making him a more multifaceted character. The ending reinforces the idea that Eren, despite his extraordinary powers, was driven by emotional motivations, including love and responsibility, rather than a one-dimensional desire for destruction.

Ultimately, what Isayama wanted to convey through his story is that humanity is doomed to repeat cycles of war and despair. No matter the actions or bigger steps that humanity takes, much like Eren’s, the actions only initiate a chain reaction, leading to more war.

While fans say goodbye to this series, Attack on Titan has another one-shot ready for them as part of the franchise. Levi Ackerman's backstory is the next in line.

