New Attack on Titan Movie The Final Chapters Trailer Breakdown: What to Expect?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan Anime and Manga

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is an upcoming film that is in celebration of the 1st anniversary of the show’s ending. A teaser along with a visual for the film was released which showcased clips from Attack on Titan Final Season: THE FINAL CHAPTERS. Fans expecting new content will be disappointed as Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will be a compilation of the final episodes from the series finale.

The teaser did see slightly improved visuals, with audio also being upgraded to a 5.1 surround sound experience for theatrical release. The movie will have a runtime of 145 minutes. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will be released on November 8, 2024, in Japan. No information has been provided on a potential global release for the movie.

Yuichiro Hayashi will be directing the film. The director was also responsible for the storyboards for THE FINAL CHAPTERS. He revealed that having to experience the final parts in a theatre is a dream come true, as originally he had intended it for a theatrical release. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie is the third compilation film from the franchise.

The final (fourth) season was released in 2020, in multiple parts. Based on Hajime Isayama’s manga, Shingeki no Kyojin, the manga series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. In the final part, the series takes place 4 years after Eren Yeager and his friends learn about the truths of the outside world. While the Warrior Unit battles it out with the Survey Corps, Eren comes up with his plan to free his homeland.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how some of the most memorable moments from the anime series are adapted for the big screen. Especially the likes of Rumbling, The Battle of Heaven and Earth, and Eren’s Death. The show’s final season was highly praised, as it received an audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 100% critic score. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Attack on Titan!

ALSO READ: Attack On Titan: The Last Attack Release Date Announced With Visual Trailer; DEETS