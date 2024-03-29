Attack on Titan: Why Did The Anime Switch Studio to MAPPA? Wit Studio President Reveals Reason

George Wada, the President of Wit Studio, has finally broken the silence regarding the transition of Attack on Titan to MAPPA for its final episodes. With the anime world buzzing about this switch, Wada's insights shed light on the decision-making process and the future of the beloved series. Here is why the anime ditched Wit Studio mid-series and joined hands with MAPPA.

Wit Studio President George Wada Shares Insight on Attack on Titan Studio Switch

Attack on Titan, based on Hajime Isayama's iconic manga, has been a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2013. Wit Studio's meticulous animation brought the gripping tale of Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps to life for three seasons, captivating audiences worldwide.

However, as the series approached its climactic moments, Wit Studio faced scheduling conflicts that led them to step away from the project. This decision left fans anxious about the fate of their beloved anime, given Wit's reputation for delivering high-quality animation and attention to detail.

Enter MAPPA, the studio entrusted with bringing Attack on Titan's epic conclusion to fruition. Despite initial concerns, MAPPA exceeded expectations, breathing new life into the series and elevating its popularity to unprecedented heights.

In an exclusive interview with Anime Corner, George Wada expressed his satisfaction with Attack on Titan's enduring popularity and the role MAPPA played in continuing its legacy. Wada acknowledged the challenges studios face in aligning the timing of manga popularity with anime production schedules, emphasizing the importance of finding the right studio to carry the torch forward.

What Did Wada Say About MAPPA?

Wada's comments reflect a sense of gratitude towards MAPPA for stepping in to complete the series. He praised MAPPA as a "wonderful studio," highlighting their talent and dedication to maintaining the integrity of Attack on Titan's narrative.

As fans eagerly await the release of the final episodes, Wada's remarks offer reassurance and insight into the collaborative nature of the anime industry. While the transition from Wit Studio to MAPPA may have initially sparked uncertainty, Wada's endorsement of MAPPA's capabilities reinforces confidence in the project's direction.

All seasons of Attack on Titan remain available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, ensuring fans can relive the series' thrilling moments leading up to its epic conclusion. With MAPPA at the helm, the anticipation for Attack on Titan's finale has never been higher, promising an unforgettable conclusion to one of anime's most beloved sagas.

