Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 1: Introducing Eden Hall; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Get ready for the long-awaited release of Bartender: Glass of God this week, marking the start of the Spring 2024 season. Fans are excited for this fresh take on Araki Joh's classic manga, so keep reading to find out Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1's release details, the expected plot and more!

What came before Bartender: Glass of God?

Originally, Araki Joh’s Bartender manga had been adapted into an anime in 2006, and was rated very highly by a number of fans as it was considered faithful to the manga. Due to this, when the new adaptation, Bartender: Glass of God, was announced, fans confused it to be a sequel to the original. Bartender: Glass of God, however, has been confirmed to be a remake of the original anime, and is being animated by Studio Liber.

In this sense, as the plot of Bartender: Glass of God will be the same as the manga, in this remake fans may instead see a modern take on the Bartender series. The story will focus on Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender who is credited with being able to mix the most delicious cocktails anyone has ever drunk.

Release Date and Where to Watch Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 4, 2024. International viewers can catch the episode a day earlier on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

For the Japanese audience, Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1 will be broadcasted on TV Tokyo and various other television channels. They can also enjoy on-demand access to Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1 through distribution platforms such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hodai.

Internationally, Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and bandai channel.

Expected plot of Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 1 will likely introduce our protagonist, bartender Ryu Sasakura and his bar, Eden Hall. Nestled within the labyrinthine streets of the Ginza district, Eden Hall stands as a solitary bastion overseen by Ryu. Legendary for his mastery in concocting the revered Glass of God, Ryu's establishment is shrouded in an air of mystery, often rumored to selectively beckon its patrons.

A diverse array of individuals, burdened by their own personal tribulations, will be gracing the threshold of Eden Hall in Bartender: Glass of God, and Episode 1 will likely focus on the story of the first among many. Here, amidst its comforting ambiance, Ryu will act as a beacon of solace to the patron, adeptly crafting cocktails tailored to ease and guide each visitor through their trials.

With such an intriguing premise, Bartender: Glass of God presents an apt opportunity to delve into the depths of human emotion and the transformative power of Ryu's artistry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates on the upcoming Bartender: Glass of God anime and more.