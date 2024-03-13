Blue Archive The Animation: Premiere Date, Cast And More Announced

Yostar and Nexon Games’ famous RPG smartphone game Blue Archive is finally getting its much-awaited anime adaptation. The adaptation was announced and confirmed on 2nd January, 2023, and now, more than one year later, the premiere date and other details of the anime were confirmed.

Blue Archive The Animation Release Date, and Streaming details

TV Tokyo announced on 11th, March, 2024, that they are launching a new programming slot on Sundays just for anime. Blue Archive The Animation will be the first anime to be broadcasted in this slot and the first episode will be released on 7th April, 2024, Sunday. The anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account also announced that TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels will start broadcasting the anime on 7th April, at 11:45 p.m. JST.

BS11 channel will also broadcast the anime after Tokyo TV, at 12:00 a.m. JST, on 9th April, 2024. There are also some streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, dAnime Store, and U-Next, where the anime’s episodes will be up for streaming.

Blue Archive The Animation cast, plot, and other details

Alongside the premiere date announcement was an illustration for the anime which featured some of the beloved characters. A 30 second teaser which came out in January also featured these main characters. Character centric promotional videos for Haruka Igusa revealed that the character will be voiced by Erika Ishitobi while a similar video for Aru Rikuhachima revealed that she would be voiced by Reina Kondo.

Advertisement

Other voice actors have also joined the anime with Konomi Kohara voicing Arona, Yui Ogara voicing Shiroko Sunaokami, Ayaka Ohashi voicing Serika Kuromi, Yumiri Hanamori voicing Hishino Takanashi, Chiyuki Miura voicing Nonomi Izayoi, Sayaka Harada voicing Ayane Okusora, and Rumi Okubo voicing Mutsuki Asagi.

The anime will be produced jointly by Studio CANDYBOX and Yostar Pictures. The series will be directed by Daigo Yamagishi with Shunji Maki as assistant director. The scripts will be overseen by Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi. Hiromitsu Hogiwara is both the Chief Animation Director and the character designer of the series. It was revealed that the anime will start adapting the game from the Countermeasures Committee Arc.

ALSO READ: MASHLE Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 10: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More