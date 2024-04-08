Blue Archive The Animation Unveils New Aru Trailer; All We Know So Far

The anime series Blue Archive The Animation has released a new character trailer featuring Aru Rikuhachima, voiced by Reina Kondo. The show premiered in Japan on April 7th.

Blue Archive is a South Korean role-playing game developed by Nexon Games (formerly NAT Games), a subsidiary of Nexon. It was released in 2021 for Android and iOS, first in Japan by Yostar and worldwide later that year by Nexon. The game is free-to-play with gacha game mechanics as a means to obtain new characters. An anime television series adaptation titled Blue Archive The Animation premiered on 7th April.

A Blue Archive The Animation character trailer has been released for Aru Rikuhachima (Reina Kondo) of the Gehenna Academy’s Problem Solver 68 club. Blue Archive The Animation is inspired by the free-to-play Youth x Academy x Military RPG Blue Archive from NEXON Games, and will focus on the Countermeasures Committee of Abydos High School, which faces the threat of closure due to desertification.

Google Play describes the game as:

"You have been appointed as an advisor to the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, located in Kivotos. It’s a huge academy city where numerous academies are clustered together. Resolve the endless incidents that occur in Kivotos with charming allies full of personality, and build special memories with them! The Blue Archive game was released in Japan in February 2021 for iOS and Android. Yostar Inc. handles the Japanese distribution, while NEXON Company is the global publisher. There are multiple animated promotional videos for the game."

Following are the cast;

Yui Ogura as Shiroko Sunaokami

Yumiri Hanamori as Hoshino Takanashi

Ayaka Oohashi as Serika Kuromi

Chiyuki Miura as Nonomi Izayoi

Sayaka Harada as Ayane Okusora

Konomi Kohara as Arona

Shogo Sakata as Sensei

A brief about the game

The player and protagonist in the game is a Sensei who was summoned from outside the academic city-state of Kivotos by the president of the General Student Council, an extrajudicial committee governing the schools. Following her sudden disappearance, criminal activity rises around Kivotos and the player is tasked by the remaining members of the council to resolve issues that crop up and help search for the president.

Blue Archive is a tactical role-playing game that allows the player to form and mobilize units of up to six members to participate in various military campaigns with. Students' strengths can be enhanced in various ways, such as by increasing their levels, weapons, armor and skills. More students can be recruited through the gacha system using in-game currency, which may be purchased through in-app purchases.

The units are mobilized on a turn-based hex map and battle initiates when they interact with an enemy or vice versa. In combat, Strikers march along a straight path and occasionally encounter groups of enemies. Strikers fire automatic attacks and can hide behind objects to decrease their chances of getting hit. Specials do not engage in direct combat but increase the Strikers' stats and support them from the backlines instead.

The player has generally no control over battles with the exception of using students' skills that cost a regenerable currency to use. Students and enemies both have rock-paper-scissors-based attacks and defenses, which determine their strengths and weaknesses. Students get rescued by a helicopter and can't participate in later battles if they lose all of their health.

Blue Archive takes place in the academic city-state of Kivotos, which was established by the union of thousands of academies. The city is divided into mostly independent districts, with the highest entity being the president of the General Student Council, a federal committee, who governs the city from the Sanctum Tower with access to every students' register.

Before the events of the game, the president summons the player character, a teacher referred to as Sensei, to be the advisor of Schale, an extrajudicial organization established by the president herself. She then proceeds to disappear, giving an uprising to criminal activities and military presence in the city.

