A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 is set to premiere on April 12, 2024, as part of the spring anime release season. Produced by SynergySP and Studio Comet, the anime will be aired on TBS, CBC, BS11, and AT-X networks. Streaming options include Crunchyroll, Lemino, and Amazon Prime Video. The anime is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku. It subverts the isekai genre by introducing characters from a magical world to the ordinary world.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 release date and where to watch

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 will be broadcast at 1:28 am JST on Friday, April 12, 2024. Due to time zone differences, the majority of the world will get to see the episode on Thursday.

Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 9:28 am

Central Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 11:28 am

Eastern Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 12:28 pm

British Summer Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 5:28 pm

Central European Summer Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 6:28 pm

India Standard Time Thursday April 11, 2024 - 9:58 pm

Philippine Time Friday April 12, 2024 - 12:28 am

Japan Standard Time Friday April 12, 2024 - 1:28 am

Australian Central Time Friday April 12, 2024 - 2:58 am

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 will be available to stream on platforms such as Lemino and Anime Times around half an hour after it airs on the TBS network. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers who will be looking forward to watching it with English subtitles.

Episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

Sōsuke Kaburaya is a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash.

A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Episode 1 of the season begins in the Ofim Empire Territory, where Princess Sara da Odin and Livia face rebels. Livia defends them while Sara escapes through a portal to another world. The episode then moves to Gifu City, Japan, where Sosuke Kaburaya, a detective, encounters Sara. Sara uses magic to heal a wound on Sosuke and causes an explosion in a park.

Sosuke drags her away. Livia defeats the rebels, jumps into the portal, and arrives in Gifu City. She seeks information but is met with fear from the people around her. She takes a bath, fishes, and eats a nice meal before finding shelter at a homeless man named Suzuki's shanty.

Sosuke, uncertain about his relationship with Sara, allowed her to stay with him for a night, despite her warning about erasing his memories. Sara adapted to Japanese life but was dissatisfied with the meals. She offered to help Sosuke with his detective work to earn more, but he refused.

Later, while hunting Koni Takemoto, Sosuke found a blackmailer being blackmailed by a group of four. Together, they took down the blackmailers and enjoyed a Hida-gyu meal. Sosuke asked Sara not to assist him in future cases, but Sara insisted, believing it could increase his earnings and improve their meals.

As per the preview of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2, viewers will see Livia now working a job collecting cans and doing other odd jobs with Suzuki. Then she will end up meeting and apologizing to Sara. Meanwhile, it will be revealed that Sara assumed Livia had died and thus had made no inquiries.

