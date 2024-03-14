Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 is set up to deliver the aftermath of recent events now that Izumo has been freed and the Exwires reunited. Lucifer and Gedoin still lurk in the shadows, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next in the series. Find out more about Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11’s release date, streaming details, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 release date and streaming details

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 is set to air on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, BSII, and other affiliated networks in Japan. The exact release times will vary depending on your time zone, so keep that in mind. After its Japanese broadcast, it will be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms globally.

Expected plot in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 is likely to delve deeper into the aftermath of the recent events, particularly focusing on the repercussions faced by Michael Gedoin for defying Lucifer's commands. Fans should expect revelations about Gedoin's fate and the consequences of his actions.

Furthermore, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 is poised to unveil intriguing details about Renzo Shima, shedding light on his character and possibly delving into his backstory or hidden motivations. As the series progresses, fans can anticipate significant developments that may impact the overarching narrative and characters' arcs.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 picks up from the previous events as Rin Okumura defends Izumo Kamiki against zombies while other Exwire members rush to her aid. Despite their efforts, Izumo becomes fully possessed by the Nine-Tails spirit. Recognizing the need for exorcism, Yukio Okumura realizes that only a member of the Kamumi family can perform it. Tamamo Kamiki, Izumo's mother, intervenes, knocking out Izumo and confronting the Nine-Tails. She sacrifices herself to save her daughter, expressing her love in a poignant moment.

Meanwhile, Gedoin, enraged by his failure, resorts to using the Mask of the Chosen to forcibly possess a demon. This transforms him into a monstrous being, Necrophager. Rin and the others confront the transformed Gedoin, demonstrating their abilities to combat the threat. However, Izumo, fueled by her determination to save her mother, summons her familiars, Uke and Mike, and performs the repose spirit to quell the evil.

As the battle rages on, Kyoto's team arrives to support the Exwires, aiding them in defeating the zombies. After the confrontation, Izumo finds herself in a hospital bed, where Takara Nemu informs her that her sister, Tsukumo Kamiki, is alive. Despite Tsukumo's memory loss, Izumo is overjoyed to reunite with her. Shiemi later visits Izumo, and they share a heartfelt moment.

With her newfound resolve, Izumo visits her mother's grave, vowing to stop feeling sorry for herself. The episode concludes with Rin and the others escorting Izumo back home, marking the end of their tumultuous ordeal.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates about Rin and the Exwires in Blue Exorcist Season 3.