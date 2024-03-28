Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Can Sarada's Next Battle Cause Sasuke’s Death? Explored

This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga

The latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex revealed a couple of very interesting facts to us. The eighth chapter focused mainly on Jura, one of the God Trees, who was tracking down Kurama’s Chakra to find Naruto in the Hidden Leaf village. However, it turns out that he was actually sensing Naruto’s daughter Himawari instead, which means she has Kurama’s Chakra inside of her, making her much stronger than initially anticipated. However, Jura was not alone. Hidari, another God Tree who has fused himself with Sasuke and targeted Sarada next, also came to the village with him. This made people think if Sasuke’s time was truly over.

Hidari vs. Sarada fight and how it might affect Sasuke

The manga readers already know that these God Trees have all chosen one of the powerful people from Konoha village as their next target. Since gaining consciousness, they managed to fuse themselves with powerful shinobis and are feeding off of their Chakras, while also looking for more powerful people to devour. Hidari, the God Tree that fused with Sasuke is targeting Sasuke’s prodigal daughter Sarada, which means a fight between them seems inevitable.

Even though Sarada has never really got to test the limit of her abilities in any battle yet, it does seem that the village’s battle with these God Tree entities will put her through the ultimate test. Especially now that Naruto and Hinata are locked in another realm by Kawaki, the village will surely band together to protect its peace and the people that are being targeted. However, if the fight between Sarada and Hidari does force her to kill the God Tree, she might as well kill Sasuke as well.

Fans think that Sasuke’s time is finally over

Since all of the Shinobis of Hidden Leaf village have become stronger after the timeskip in Boruto, we know that Sarada has gotten substantially more powerful as well. An all-out battle between her and Hidari will also force the latter to use up all of his strength. And since he is leeching off of Sasuke’s Chakra right now, that might as well kill the Uchiha.

Another popular theory amongst the fans about Sasuke’s impending doom is much more straightforward. They think that if Sarada manages to kill off Hidari, him being fused with Sasuke will eventually result in his death as well. The mangaka Kishimoto is well-known for killing off important characters in the series, which means Sasuke’s death will not be a surprise. However, it might set off another chain of events for our protagonist and Sasuke’s disciple Boruto.

