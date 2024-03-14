Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Is Sasuke's Clone Hidari The Biggest Current Threat? Explored

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga explored Boruto’s character after he was banished from the village and was under the tutelage of Sasuke Uchiha. The genius Boruto was easily learning the basics of Sasuke’s techniques, and the fans also got to see that Sasuke has also gotten stronger during the timeskip. However, since Code tracked Boruto down, Sasuke came face to face with his army of Claw Grimes, who turned out impossible to defeat even for him. After being bitten by one of the Claw Grimes, the Uchiha was turned into a God Tree by the name of Hidari, who might just be the biggest threat Boruto and the rest will have to face.

Hidari is the strongest amongst the God Trees

Fans and Boruto got to meet Hidari in chapter four of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga when Boruto finally discovered the place where Code was keeping the Ten Tails. But when he appeared there, mysterious beings attacked him who claimed to be self-conscious God Trees. One of these God Trees, who bore a striking resemblance to his master Sasuke, attacked the protagonist with a Chidori, who countered it with a Rasengan. Boruto’s life was saved by Kashin Koji, who also scolded him for his rashness.

However, when fans got a good look at Hidari, it was confirmed that Sasuke was indeed turned into a God Tree whose instinct was to devour people, just like the Ten Tails. And since it was seen using Chidori on Boruto, which was one of Sasuke’s techniques, it is also highly likely that Hidari will be able to use Sasuke’s other techniques as well, making him one of the strongest beings in the current timeline. Hidari was using Sasuke’s Chakra as a reserve and if Sasuke’s strongest powers such as the Mangekyo Sharingan and Susanoo can be used by Hidari, there are not many people who can defeat the being.

Why has Hidari become such a big threat?

There are an abundance of overpowered characters in the Boruto manga, so why is Hidari a big threat? Well since the God Trees are driven by the Ten Tails, they have the same instinct as the powerful being to devour people. In chapter Five of the manga, the fans saw that all the God Trees gathered together to counsel and their leader Jura, spoke about how their purpose was to fulfill this instinct to devour people to become more powerful, and asked the rest of them to decide on whom they wanted to devour.

Jura himself chose Naruto Uzumaki as he is one of the strongest people alive, while another God Tree named Matsuri, who has been using Moegi’s body as a chakra reserve chose Konohamaru as his target. But the most worrisome part of this conversation was the fact that Hidari chose Sarada as his target, which makes sense as she is Sasuke’s daughter and also has the power of Mangekyo Sharingan. Sarada also wants to become a Hokage of the village in the future and following the seventh Hokage Naruto’s footsteps, wants to be strong enough to dispose of Otsutsuki levels of threats.

It can be said that Hidari is a truly fearsome being, especially since his target is Sarada, who, although powerful, has not gotten the chance to show off her full potential yet in the manga. Due to his resolve to consume her, Hidari will surely attack Konoha in the future and so will the other God Trees, which means a great war is looming close to the village. Even if Sarada is able to reach her full potential and level up her ocular powers, Hidari will most likely be the strongest opponent she has ever faced.

