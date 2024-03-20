Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8: Spoilers OUT; All we know so far

In the previous chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, tensions rose as Mitsuki pursued Boruto with the intention of ending his life, fueled by confusion caused by Eida's Omnipotence. However, Boruto swiftly defeated Mitsuki and affirmed their bond. With this, an all-new battle is brewing for the next outing. Here is all you need to know about Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8: Release Date and Where to Read

The upcoming Boruto manga chapter, part of Two Blue Vortex, is set for release on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump May edition. Fans can read it online on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, and the Shonen Jump+ app from March 21, 2024, 12 am JST or March 20, 10 am EST. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 Spoilers

In the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the tension escalates as Jura and Hidari launch an assault on Konohagakure. Kawaki finds himself facing the dangerous Shinjuu, deploying his abilities to combat them, but it appears he's overwhelmed by their strength.

Sarada and Sumire rush to the scene, with Sarada mistaking the Shinjuu for her father Sasuke at first glance. Meanwhile, Jura's search for Naruto leads him to sense Himawari's chakra, shocking him as he realizes she harbors the chakra of the Tailed Beast Kurama, much like himself.

Amidst the chaos, Mitsuki engages in a heartfelt conversation with Eida, delving into the complex nature of love and emotions. Mitsuki confronts the authenticity of Eida's feelings, questioning if they're merely a product of her abilities. As tensions rise and the threat to Konoha looms large, Boruto prepares to intervene, setting the stage for an action-packed showdown in the next chapter.

Fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating how the events will unfold as the battle for Konoha's safety reaches a critical juncture. All the latest updates will be mentioned in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

