Tower of God Season 2: New Teaser Visual OUT; Cast, Staff, July Premiere & More to Know

Tower of God fans have something exciting to look forward to as the anime's second season reveals new cast members and a teaser visual. With this, the anticipation of the new season seems to be rising more. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the latest update from the makers.

New Teaser Visual OUT

This week, the official website of Tower of God revealed a new visual as promotional material for Tower of God Season 2. The visual offers a glimpse into the world of Tower of God, hinting at the adventures and mysteries that await in the highly anticipated new season. You can check out the new visual right here:

New Cast & Staff Updates

As reported by AnimeNewsNetwodk, voice actors Taichi Ichikawa, Yūma Uchida, and Sayumi Watabe are joining the cast, alongside the returning Saori Hayami as Rachel. The official website for Tower of God anime unveiled the fresh additions to the cast, along with a striking new visual for the upcoming second season.

Ichikawa will be voicing Jyu Viole Grace, while Uchida takes on the role of Ja Wangnan, and Watabe joins as Yeon Yihwa. With these new cast members, fans can expect to see the story of Tower of God expand even further, with new characters adding intrigue to the narrative.

Directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Telecom Animation Film, Tower of God has garnered a dedicated fanbase since its debut.

Release Details

The second season of Tower of God is set to premiere in July, promising to bring back the excitement and thrill that fans experienced in the first season. Crunchyroll will once again be streaming the anime in various regions. However, the final release date is yet to be revealed in the public domain. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.