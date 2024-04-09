Chainsaw Man: Deadpool Pays Tribute to Denji's Iconic Kon Scene; DEETs INSIDE

Marvel and Shonen Jump do seem to be two completely different worlds. However, this week, a certain comic strip sent waves across both fandoms. The news comes from the comic of Deadpool #1. And one of the most iconic scenes from the anime has made it to the comics. Here is all you need to know about the appearance.

Deadpool Pays Homage to Chainsaw Man

Deadpool pays homage to Chainsaw Man in Deadpool #1 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio, where he channels his inner Aki Hayakawa and summons his own version of a Fox Devil, akin to a scene from Chainsaw Man. The comic recreates the infamous Kon scene from Chainsaw Man, and Deadpool even references the manga, asking his foe if he's seen it.

This homage highlights Deadpool's relatability and his connection to pop culture, solidifying him as a hero for the modern age.

As Deadpool confronts a bodyguard holding a flamethrower, he forms a finger ring, reminiscent of Kon's move. He then asks the bodyguard if he's seen Chainsaw Man. This scene mirrors the memorable moment from the manga, showcasing Deadpool's integration of anime influences into Marvel canon. Princess, Deadpool's daughter, delivers the final blow, biting the bodyguard in half, completing the homage in a jaw-dropping fashion.

