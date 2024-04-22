Chillin' in Another World Episode 3: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot And More

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers is an isekai anime based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Miya Kinojo and illustrated by Katagiri. The anime started to air this April and already has two episodes out. The third episode is set to come out next week.

The story revolves around a man named Banaza who gets summoned to another world as a hero candidate but is rejected and banished into the woods. There, Banaza slays a slime and starts to level up. Being a peaceful person, Banaza wants to stay out of the war and disguises himself as Filo. However, trouble seems to always find him anyway.

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 release date, streaming details and more

The third episode of the Chillin' in Another World anime is coming out on April 23, 2024, Tuesday, at 12 a.m. JST. However, due to time differences, most of the countries will be able to stream the episode on Monday. As per the official website of the anime, international viewers can stream the anime on Crunchyroll with subtitles about half an hour after its original Japanese release. The episode will also be available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel in some regions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Unfortunately, no spoilers are available for the anime at the moment and that is unlikely to change. However, it seems that the introductory part of the anime has finally ended and we can hope to see the beginning of a solid storyline from the next episode. Banaza has finally started to live as Filo, but from what we saw in the last episode, some new enemies might start attacking him, following the Dark One’s orders. We might also expect to see Banaza powering up and find out why the Hero isn’t.

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 recap

The second episode of the Chillin' in Another World anime started from where the first episode had ended, which is the fight between Fenrys and Banaza. He kept using random spells which became beneficial at the time of casting. Soion, Fenrys ran out of magic and was defeated. When she wanted to be killed, Banaza refused, and she passed out because she ran out of mana. When she woke up, she wanted to remain by his side and promised to never harm humans again. Banaza told her about his origins so that she stayed away from him, but she was not fazed.

In the Royal Capital, we see the Hero coming back from an unsuccessful mission for which he is berated. As it turns out, the hero is revealed to be a coward and we also see that he has not improved much in terms of skill despite training for a whole month. But Banaza and Fenrys go to the adventurers’ guild to find work and go on an urgent quest in order to kill the monsters who defeated the hero’s party.

There, they find the women from the other day on the brink of death while fighting against the monsters and helping them. The women recognize Banaza as Filo. Fenrys also made a monster who came up behind her surrender and decided to keep it as a pet, making it more docile and cute in appearance. They named the new pet Sybe. The other fighters introduce themselves to Banasa as Balirossa, Blossom, Byleri, and Belano and ask him to teach them how to fight, to which he agrees. The ending of the episode shows the Dark One learning of Banaza and wanting to capture him.

Advertisement

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime updates.

ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Episode 4: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More