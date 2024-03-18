Dandadan Anime Unveils New Trailer; Gives Insight Into Okarun and Momo's Adventures

The Dandadan television anime series has released a promotional video and key visual for its upcoming release. The visual showcases Ken Okarun Takakura's possessed form and central characters Momo Ayase and Ken Okarun Takakura escaping an evil spirit.

The visual also features Turbo-Granny's host for her consciousness, which will be her main design for the series. Other hidden details, such as the Serpo alien race watching Momo and Okarun, are also revealed. The series has already garnered eager awaited sentiment from both manga fans and newcomers, with the trailer and key visual release boosting anticipation.

Dandadan's new trailer gives insight into Okarun and Momo's adventures

The Dandadan production team has released a captivating trailer featuring protagonist Okarun and Momo encountering the mysterious Alien Serpo and Turbo Granny, generating excitement and intrigue among viewers. Additionally, the trailer provides a glimpse of Okarun in his transformed state, further heightening anticipation for the anime's premiere.

The official synopsis of the series states, "To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

Advertisement

The project's cast and crew members' complete roster is still under wraps, but several prominent names have been disclosed. Some otable cast members include;

Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny

Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo

Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun

The show features a talented team, with Fuga Yamashiro leading the directorial duties and Hiroshi Seko overseeing script development. Kensuke Ushio will compose the musical score, while Naoyuki Onda will handle character design. Yoshimichi Kameda is credited with creating intricate alien and supernatural designs, ensuring a visually captivating experience.

A brief about Dandadan

Dandadan is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ app and website since April 2021, with its chapters collected in 13 tankōbon volumes as of January 2024. An anime television series adaptation produced by Science Saru is set to premiere in October 2024.

Momo Ayase is a high school girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, while her classmate Okarun believes in aliens but not ghosts. In a bet to determine who's correct, the two decide to separately visit locations associated with both the occult and the supernatural—Ayase visiting the former and the boy visiting the latter. When the two reach their respective places it turns out that they were half-right, both aliens and ghosts do exist.

Before the serialization of Dandadan, Yukinobu Tatsu had worked as an assistant for Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man and Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. The serialization was confirmed during a meeting for Shōnen Jump+ in the second quarter of 2020. However, Tatsu started Dandadan after Chainsaw Man and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku had finished because he wanted to complete his role as an assistant until the end.

Dandadan is written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. It began serialization in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ app and website on April 6, 2021. Shueisha has compiled its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on August 4, 2021. As of January 4, 2024, 13 volumes have been released

The series is simultaneously published in English and Spanish on Shueisha's Manga Plus platform and in English on Viz Media's Shonen Jump website. In February 2022, Viz Media announced that they had licensed the series in print format; the first volume was released on October 11 of the same year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dandadan Anime: First Trailer OUT; Cast Detail, Expected Plot & More to Know