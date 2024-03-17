Dandadan Anime: First Trailer OUT; Cast Detail, Expected Plot & More to Know

The highly-anticipated Dandadan Anime has new update for the fans. The makers took to their official website this week to release a brand-new promotional video. Along with this, a new poster of the show is also out. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the show.

Dandadan Anime: New Trailer Out

This week, the makers of Dandadan took to their official website to release an all-new trailer for the anime. In the promotional poster and trailer, the visual depicts Okarun and Momo encountering and fleeing from Alien Serpo and Turbo Granny. It also showcases Okarun in his transformed state. You can watch the new trailer right here:

Cast & Staff Details

While the complete list of cast and staff members is yet to be announced in the public domain, some of the names are already out. Main cast members include:

Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun

Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny

Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo

In addition to this, the staff of the show includes Fuga Yamashiro as the director of the show. Hiroshi Seko is in charge of scripts. In addition to this, Kensuke Ushio will compose the music, and Naoyuki Onda will handle the character designs of the new show. Lastly, Yoshimichi Kameda designed aliens and supernatural entities.

Dandadan Anime: What is the Plot?

As mentioned on the platform of MyAnimeList, the story of Dandadan revolves around the meeting between Momo Ayase and a mysterious boy. Rushing from home one day, she stumbled into a young boy who was needy of help. But little did she know that she would not be able to come out of all this trouble.

She comes to know that the boy is an active part of the occult. And thus, she argues that she hardly believed in the presence of ghosts. This turns out to be the beginning of a fruitful friendship. Neither of them knows what the occult life holds in store for them. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds on the screens this season. All relevant updates for the release will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

