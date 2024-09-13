Dragon Ball Daima Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot, Cast Details & More

Dragon Ball Daima, the highly anticipated addition to the Dragon Ball franchise, is set to premiere in the fall slate of 2024. After Akira Toriyama's tragic passing, the fans of Daima are desperately waiting to see what his last product will look like. A lot of updates have come around, along with the final release date. Thus, here is all you need to know about the latest intel.

What is Dragon Ball Daima About?

The official updates on the new series tell us that Dragon Ball Daima will feature familiar faces such as Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma. But what is interesting is that all of them will be in their younger forms. However, unlike Dragon Ball GT, where Goku reverts to a child, this series sees multiple characters de-aged for reasons yet to be fully explained.

The anime promises a new twist on the established lore, with 'Daima' potentially symbolizing 'evil' in Japanese kanji, hinting at a darker narrative. Fans can expect action-packed adventures and Akira Toriyama's classic touch of action.

Cast and Crew

As per the updates from ANN, legendary voice actor Masako Nozawa will return to voice Son Goku, continuing her long-standing role in the franchise. Joining her are:

Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini)

as Supreme Kai (Mini) Kōki Uchiyama as Glorio

as Glorio Fairouz Ai as Panzy

as Panzy Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah

as Gomah Junya Enoki as Degesu

as Degesu Yōko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu

Behind the scenes, Dragon Ball Daima boasts a talented team. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki will serve as series directors, while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru will adapt Akira Toriyama’s character designs. Yuuko Kakihara oversees the script.

What to Expect from Dragon Ball Daima Episode 1

The first episode of Dragon Ball Daima is expected to set the stage for this new adventure. Given its extended runtime, fans may witness a more detailed introduction to the de-aged characters and the mysterious circumstances behind their transformation. The episode will likely reintroduce viewers to the classic heroes in their new forms while teasing the possible conflicts that arise from their sudden changes.

Action-packed scenes and dramatic reveals will pave the way for a thrilling start to the series, hinting at how the theme of 'evil' might unfold.

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 1: Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will officially premiere its first episode on October 11, 2024, with streaming available on Crunchyroll in regions like the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, India, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The world premiere will take place a few days earlier at the 'Dragon Ball Daimatsuri' event in Tokyo on October 6, 2024, where lucky attendees will see the episode ahead of its global release.

