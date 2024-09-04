Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Breakdown: Release Date, What to Expect & More

After much anticipation, the trailer for Dragon Ball Daima dropped this week. And it was not a surprise that the video sent shockwaves through the anime community. As the trailer shared a glimpse into the series, what was the most interesting part of the video was the sight of Goku in his iconic Super Saiyan form.

The trailer introduces several key characters, both familiar and new, with Goku taking center stage in his iconic Super Saiyan form. Supreme Kai, now voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi, adds a new dimension to the character. Alongside him are the enigmatic Glorio, voiced by Koki Uchiyama, and the mysterious Panzy, previously known only as Masked Majin, voiced by Fairouz Ai. These introductions hint at a storyline filled with intrigue and challenges for the beloved characters.

In addition, the makers also unveiled the anime's opening theme, "Jaka Jyaan," produced by Grammy-winning artist Zedd and featuring C&K. Singer Zedd took to his social media to express his excitement for contributing to the series. Yukinojo Mori the lyricist behind the song has been a part of the Dragon Ball team in the past as well. He wrote the iconic "CHA-LA-HEAD-CHA-LA," which went on to become one of the most iconic songs for years to come.

The trailer also confirms Dragon Ball Daima’s premiere date, set for October 11, 2024. This date holds particular significance, marking nearly 40 years since the original Dragon Ball manga debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The series will air on Fuji TV’s new late-night anime slot, a strategic move by the network to re-establish itself as a major force in anime broadcasting.

Dragon Ball Daima marks the final contribution of Akira Toriyama, the original creator of the Dragon Ball series. Toriyama is serving as both character designer and scriptwriter for the series, adding a poignant touch as fans anticipate what may be his last involvement in the franchise that has become a global phenomenon.

