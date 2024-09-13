Black Clover Chapter 374: What to Expect Next? Recap, Theories & More to Know

The latest two chapters of Black Clover brought much-needed action to the table. Fans had not been anticipating something straight from the Spade Kingdom Arc to fall into the recent chapters. Nonetheless, the battles are living up to the hype. With rumors of the manga ending, these battles carry the plot to the ultimate direction of the series.

Disclaimer: The following content contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 373. Reader discretion is advised.

Please note that the information provided in this summary is based on speculative interpretations that may not accurately represent the future events of Black Clover chapters.

In Black Clover Chapter 373, we catch the Silva siblings namely, Noelle, Nozel, Solid, and Nebra, who are helping their mother through the battle. Acier Silva has been turned into a Paladin and she continues to overpower them all. At the beginning of the chapter, we see that Nebra is using her Mist Magic to buy time for them to come up with a plan. Nozel asks Noelle to use all her magic and the power of Leviathan in a single powerful attack to defeat Acier. As Noelle hesitates, Acier emerges from the mist to continue the battle.

On the other hand, we see Nozel using his new Mercury Magic form called 'Silver Guardian,' which focuses on defending his siblings while they prepare for the attack. Solid and Nebra stand by Noelle, urging her to release her magic without holding back, even as they suffer injuries from the spell’s power. Both siblings apologize to Noelle for mistreating her when they were younger, which moves her to tears.

Advertisement

Finally, Noelle unleashes her full magic against Acier. Acier attempts to counter with her Water Magic but is overpowered. In her final moments, Acier expresses pride in seeing how strong her children have become and acknowledges they are now truly united as a family. The chapter ends with Acier’s defeat.

In Black Clover Chapter 374, fans can expect to catch the aftermath of Acier Silva's defeat. Not only will this be a victorious moment for the Silva Siblings, but it will also play as an emotional one. This is because they will be winning over their mother essentially. Thus, the siblings will naturally be saddened by the defeat of their mother.

On the other side, Paladin or even Lucius Zogratis himself will be the bigger challenger for the heroes. But their arrival is not likely right after one battle. Nozel's new form and the siblings’ cooperation could play a key role in their upcoming battles. Additionally, Asta’s return might be imminent, joining forces with the Silva siblings to further weaken Lucius' forces.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see what the plot holds in store in the coming chapters. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on the release details, and spoilers, as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 Returns with Private Arc and New B-Komachi Visual