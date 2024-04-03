Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: New Ultra Supervillain Form Gets Unlocked! Everything You Need To Know

To all Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 fans, brace yourselves for the upcoming DLC chapter titled Future Saga, which is set to introduce exciting new transformations for some beloved characters. Keep reading to find out more about the latest forms of Goku and Vegeta in the latest update.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga DLC: deets

The Future Saga DLC of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is scheduled to kick off in Spring 2024 and will unfold across four exciting parts, the first of which has been revealed to be titled 'Chapter 1.' The DLC's attention will rest on the Ultra Supervillain and Super Saiyan Rose forms of Vegeta and Goku Black, respectively.

While Goku Black's transformation is undeniably impressive in the recently released trailer, all eyes are on Vegeta as he debuts a variant of his Super Saiyan God form similar to Ultra Ego. Accompanying this was an updated roadmap teasing the addition of at least one more fighter to the saga, leaving fans eagerly speculating about who it might be.

What is Ultra Supervillain though?

According to ComicBook, Ultra Supervillain is a new power Fu developed with his mother's help. Through the implantation of a unique pink shard into the user, Fu successfully transfers the enhancement to Vegeta and Goku Black. Presently, how these two warriors will wield this dubious power remains uncertain, though Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will thoroughly challenge the capabilities of the Ultra Supervillain transformation. The new form is a significant evolution from previous iterations like Villainous Mode.

Advertisement

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: storyline hints

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga DLC teaser trailer also provides a sneak peek into Future Saga’s storyline. Goku Black seems to be working with Fu in Ultra Supervillain’s development, as the scene later transitions to Goku Black wielding a form similar to Super Saiyan Rose but with a pink gem embedded in him, the same as Vegeta in Ultra Supervillain form.

There were also fleeting scenes of Goku in a different body, as well as Bulma being kidnapped by Fu. And in a battle reminiscent of their iconic clash from the Buu saga, the Future Saga DLC trailer hinted at an impending clash between Super Saiyan God Goku and Ultra Supervillain Vegeta.

Advertisement

The addition of Ultra Supervillain forms for Goku Black and Vegeta promises to be an electrifying expansion to the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 universe, inviting players to explore new depths of power and strategy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on how and when fans can harness these new transformations in the world of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.