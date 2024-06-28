Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Chapter 162: Everything That Happened So Far

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Chapter 162, which is the latest one in the series, has gotten the fans curious about a particular panel. A mysterious entity appears out of nowhere and the stream of light catches the attention of Ezra, Happy, and Gray.

In Chapter 162, the mysterious figure in the black beam turns out to be Black Wizard Faris. Ignia also points out that she feels like Acnologia, and this has led to plenty of speculation among the fans.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is the sequel to the previous series, Fairy Tail, written and storyboarded by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. An anime TV series, which is being produced by J.C.Staff is all set to premiere in July 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Chapter 162.

What happened in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Chapter 162?

The chapter begins with Natsu Dragneel punching Ignia in the face and asking him if he is Ignia’s kid, to which Ignia replies that his dad, is his dad and he is himself. Also, Ignia mentions the Dragon King Festival and that is when the mysterious beam of light appears.

The person in the beam knows about the previous battles as they mention Acnologia, Black Wizard, and the Fire Dragon God. Their identity is later revealed and they turn out to be Black Wizard Faris.

Who is Black Wizard Faris?

Fans will remember that in one chapter, Irene was talking about a fair maiden and a dark maiden having a battle on the snowy mountain. This could mean that it was the White Wizard and the Black Wizard, with the White Wizard winning, which explains the snow on the mountain.

Not much information is available on the origins of the Black Wizard Faris. Many fans also believe that Faris could be potentially linked to Acnologia. Could she be the main antagonist in the arc? Hopefully, the next chapter of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest will give more insight into who Black Wizard Faris is.

