Fairy Tail Manga Set for a Comeback With Special Revival Chapter; Deets

Kodansha has announced that Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga will be featured in the 31st issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on July 3, featuring special advertisements and pictures on X/Twitter, which are currently on display at Gokukuji Station in Tokyo.

Fairy Tail is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. It was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from August 2006 to July 2017, with the individual chapters collected and published into 63 tankōbon volumes.

Fairy Tail manga to return with new revival chapter

Fairy Tail's original manga is set to return with a revival chapter next month. The manga, which ended its run in 2017, was created by Hiro Mashima and has since been featured in various projects for Kodansha, including Edens Zero, Dead Rock, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. As the sequel manga prepares for its anime debut this summer, the original manga will also return.

With the upcoming premiere of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime and upcoming end of the Edens Zero manga, Kodansha has announced there's a lot more to celebrate for creator Hiro Mashima. A special one-shot chapter for Fairy Tail will be released with Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 3rd, but has yet to detail how many pages or what fans might get to see in this new revival entry.

What is the plot of Fairy Tail?

Fairy Tail follows a world of Earth-land, which is home to numerous guilds where wizards apply their magic for paid job requests. Natsu Dragneel, a Dragon Slayer wizard from the Fairy Tail guild, explores the Kingdom of Fiore in search of his missing adoptive father, the dragon Igneel.

During his journey, he befriends a young celestial wizard named Lucy Heartfilia and invites her to join Fairy Tail. Natsu, Lucy, and the cat-like Exceed Happy form a team, which is joined by other guild members: Gray Fullbuster, an ice wizard; Erza Scarlet, a magical knight; and Wendy Marvell and Carla, another Dragon Slayer and Exceed duo.

The team embarks on numerous missions, which include subduing criminals, illegal dark guilds, and ancient Etherious demons created by the dark wizard Zeref.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is set to premiere in Japan on July 7th. Shinji Ishihara will return as chief director, with Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will oversee scripts, Yurika Sako will handle character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will compose music.

The returning core cast includes Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster.

New additions to the cast for the sequel include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion.

Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga for an English release and tease it as such,

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Natsu and his friends encounter Zeref, a cursed immortality-crazed figure who wishes to die for his atrocities. A battle ensues between Fairy Tail and the Grimoire Heart, which is attacked by the evil black dragon Acnologia. The Fairy Tail wizards survive by casting a Fairy Sphere spell, putting them into suspended animation.

Fairy Tail then fights against Tartaros, a dark guild of Etherious, who seek to unseal a book containing Zeref's ultimate demon, E.N.D. Acnologia kills Igneel, who tries to defeat him. Natsu, helpless, embarks on a training journey to avenge Igneel's death.

After Natsu returns to Fiore, the Alvarez Empire invades Fiore, led by Zeref. Zeref plans to rewrite history and prevent his own rise to power by acquiring Fairy Heart, a magical power housed within Mavis's cursed body.

Natsu discovers his identity as Zeref's younger brother and the true incarnation of E.N.D., who Zeref resurrected as a demon. Natsu incapacitates Zeref to prevent drastic changes, while Mavis lifts their curse by reciprocating his love, ultimately killing them both.

Fairy Tail and their allies detain Acnologia in a space-time rift created by Eclipse. Acnologia uses the rift's magic to escape, gaining godlike power. Lucy and other wizards immobilize Acnologia's body within Fairy Sphere.

Natsu accumulates the other Dragon Slayers' magic and destroys his spirit, killing Acnologia and freeing the Dragon Slayers. The following year, Natsu and his team continue their adventures.

