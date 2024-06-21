Farmagia Anime: Fairy Tail Creator Hiro Mashima Unveils New Project; Deets Inside

Mashima, the creator of Fairy Tail and Eden Zero, has been working on new projects since 1998, including Dead Rock. Farmagia was introduced to the world at a Nintendo Direct by Marvelous, which recognized Mashima's designs for the game, showcasing his unique aesthetic and attracting anime fans. Now, the artist has put forward another new project, and it seems Farmagia will be getting an anime to boot.

The launch date and format are unknown, but the console title may inspire a full-blown anime series or a Farmagia short film. Fans are confident in the project, as Mashima has a history of success in anime, giving Farmagia a competitive edge.

Farmagia game is getting an anime

Farmagia, a monster-farming video game, will be adapted into an anime project alongside its upcoming fall release, featuring character design by Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima.

Following its debut on the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, Farmagia received another trailer detailing what players can expect from the game. The project, which could be a TV series, movie, or online short, is not yet confirmed. The video game already features an animated sequence, providing fans with a glimpse of what's to come.

Farmagia, developed by Marvelous and Mashima, is a monster-raising action game influenced by farm simulation role-playing games like Story of Seasons, with a focus on combat monsters and manual labor, inspired by Palworld's recent release.

Below is the official description of the game provided by Marvelous:

"In the Underworld known as Felicidad, people and monsters live in harmony. Here, farmers who raise and command monsters are known as Farmagia. Thanks to the Farmagia, the Magus Diluculum, and the Magus's generals known as the Oración Seis, the society of Felicidad has prospered... until the fateful day the Magus dies. That's when Glaza, one of the Oración generals, takes the opportunity to seize power for himself."

The description continues, "As Glaza and his army descend on the town of Centvelt, a resident Farmagia named Ten attempts to hold them off. Though he fails at first, Ten inspires others to stand up to the despot. With the aid of an Oración general defecting against Glaza’s mad quest for power, Ten and his friends must work together with their monsters to prevent the further subjugation of Felicidad."

A brief about Farmagia

Farmagia, originally known as Project Magia, will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC on November 1, 2024. Developed by Hiro Mashima, the game features the art and character designs of the popular Shonen anime and manga series Fairy Tail. It was officially unveiled during the Marvelous Games Showcase in June 2024.

Kōhei Amasaki voices protagonist Ten. Ayane Sakura voices Ten's childhood friend Arche, while Inori Minase voices another of Ten's childhood friends Chica. Atsumi Tanezaki voices the game's mascot Lookie-Loo. Sakura and Minase perform the game's theme song dis-dystopia.

Managing Producer Takehiro Ishida explained that Farmagia is about people and monsters working together and provided updates on the game’s characters. This includes Ten, the male protagonist who often acts without thinking, Arche, his childhood friend who is said to balance both kindness and a competitive nature.

Another childhood friend named Chica who is described as havinga more reserved demeanor, and Lookie-Loo, Ten’s sidekick and the de-facto mascot in the vein of Pokemon’s Pikachu who could best be described as a purple fairy-like creature with one eye.

Farmagia follows protagonist Ten as a Farmagia rebelling against the oppressive Magus, Glaza, who rules Felicidad after the death of Felicidad's previous ruler. Glaza, supported by the Oración Seis, wields magic and monsters. Ten and fellow Farmagia join forces to launch a rebellion against Glaza and bring down his rule.

The gameplay emphasizes Farmagia's mixture of fantasy combat and farming mechanics. Outside of battle, players will upgrade and manage their farm with resources obtained from all over the Underworld. They'll literally plant seeds in the soil to grow their monsters from plots of farmland, as evidenced by a magical wolf sprouting from what looked like a stalk of vegetables in the trailer.

Then players will train squads of creatures similarly to a Monster Rancher game, improving their monsters' attributes and making them ready to serve in combat.

The Farmagia game features strategic combat with Ten and his companions commanding diverse creatures. Ten can combine creature squads to summon a massive fusion monster, including a dragon-like super-beast. Online reactions compare the game to popular Pikmin series with an RPG-style edge, and even obscure action-strategy titles like Koei Tecmo's Bladestorm.

