Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Chapter 128: On Break For A Month

Here is all you need to know how Chapter 128 of Frieren Beyond Journey’s End faces a delay. READ

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Mar 25, 2024  |  11:40 PM IST |  3.8K
Image Credit- Studio Madhouse, Crunchyroll
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End fans were met with disappointment as it was announced that Chapter 128 of the beloved manga would face a delay. The news came from Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine’s issue #16 on March 13, 2024. Being the finale of the story, fans are looking forward to the chapter with desperate eyes. Without taking much of your time, here is what we know about the hiatus. 

Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Chapter 128 On Hiatus For A Month

As reported by ANN, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga will take a month-long break, starting March 13, 2024. The delay means Chapter 128 won't be out until mid-April, leaving fans waiting for the series to resume in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine’s issue #21. The reasons for the hiatus weren't disclosed to the fans.

More About Frieren Beyond Journey’s End Manga

In addition to the manga's delay, fans have something to look forward to with the upcoming release of a prequel novel adaptation titled Shosetsu Soso no Frieren Zenso (Novel: Soso no Frieren Prelude) on April 17, 2024. This news offers a glimmer of hope to fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Frieren’s journey.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, has captured the hearts of readers with its poignant exploration of life, friendship, and immortality. The series follows elf mage Frieren and her companions as they navigate the aftermath of defeating the Demon King, confronting themes of loss and the passage of time.

Credits: Anime News Network
Latest Articles