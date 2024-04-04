FUNimation Has Officially Shut Down, Migrating Users To Crunchyroll

As the final curtain falls on FUNimation, the end of an era is upon us. On April 2nd, 2024, the beloved anime streaming service ceased operations, leaving behind a legacy cherished by millions of fans worldwide. The merger with Crunchyroll, prompted by Sony’s acquisition in August 2021, marked the end of a journey that began with the shared dream of bringing anime to audiences everywhere.

FUNimation shutdown: fan reactions

The shutdown of FUNimation has left many fans in dismay, especially considering the fate of their digital libraries. Subscribers attempting to access the FUNimation website are now redirected to Crunchyroll, signaling the completion of the merger between the two platforms.

Fans around the world are lamenting the loss of FUNimation, feeling a sense of nostalgia and sadness as they bid farewell to the beloved anime streaming platform.

Troubles arise for subscribers amid Crunchyroll and FUNimation merger

Existing FUNimation subscribers are being transitioned to Crunchyroll, although the process and pricing details remain somewhat unclear. Legacy subscribers, accustomed to affordable pricing and exclusive perks, now face the reality of price increases, with some reporting substantial jumps in subscription fees. For instance, the monthly fee for the Crunchyroll Mega Fan plan is set to increase from .99 to .99 for certain legacy subscribers.

Furthermore, the transition to Crunchyroll entails the loss of access to digital copies previously redeemed through FUNimation. Despite assurances of perpetual access, Crunchyroll does not support FUNimation Digital copies, leaving users without their redeemed content. The sudden shift has left many grappling with the decision to either embrace the change or bid farewell to their cherished anime collection.

The consolidation of FUNimation and Crunchyroll was anticipated following Sony's acquisition, but the exact timeline for FUNimation's closure was unknown until now. This move consolidates the anime streaming market under the Crunchyroll brand, which inherited a vast library of content from FUNimation. As fans bid farewell to FUNimation, they reflect on cherished memories and iconic shows that defined the platform's legacy in the world of anime entertainment.

