Genshin Impact’s The Road Not Taken Anime: Everything You Need To Know

The developers of the popular open-world RPG Genshin Impact have recently released a new anime short titled ‘The Road Not Taken,’ which features the game's playable protagonists, twins Aether and Lumine.

The anime reveals more about the world of Teyvat – which is where the game is set – as well as some glimpses into what transpired during the time the two were separated. Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact anime short.

ALSO READ: Why Is Genshin Impact Getting Canceled In China? EXPLAINED

Genshin Impact anime short: when did it release?

‘The Road Not Taken’ was released on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel on May 24, 2024, during the Version 4.7 Special Program. The short is a music video performed by HOYO-MiX, and runs for approximately 3.5 minutes.

It features the vocals of Aimer, a renowned Japanese singer known for her work with anime series such as Fate/stay Night (Brave Shine) and Demon Slayer (Zankyosanka). ‘The Road Not Taken’ has quickly garnered attention as it has captivated fans with its tear-jerking storyline and stunning animation.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

What is Genshin Impact’s The Road Not Taken about?

Genshin Impact’s anime short film focuses on the twin siblings, Aether and Lumine, who are separated after their ill-fated encounter with the Unknown God, also known as the ‘sustainer of the Heavenly Principles.’ The anime depicts Lumine and Aether’s parallel journeys after they wake up in Teyvat.

On one hand, it depicts Lumine’s travels with Dainsleif in the past as she understands this new world and eventually becomes connected to Khaenri'ah (though this is only hinted at). On the other, we see Aether’s current voyage with Paimon 500 years later through the same nations, seemingly paralleling their twin in as they travel through Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

Advertisement

It can be noted that the title, ‘The Road Not Taken,’ refers to Robert Frost's famous poem of the same name, likely due to the themes of choice and divergence that seem to exist within the siblings' paths. Genshin Impact’s anime short includes scenes that have sparked numerous fan theories about the twins’ backstory and the events leading up to their arrival in Teyvat as well.

ALSO READ: From Anya To Chopper, Top 10 Cutest Anime Characters For Kawaii Overdose

Genshin Impact anime short: music production, animation and more

As stated earlier, the music for ‘The Road Not Taken’ was produced by HOYO-MiX, with Ziyu Che composing the piece and Aimer providing the vocals. The song enhances the emotional resonance of the short, with lyrics that reflect the twins' journey and their enduring bond throughout their separation.

Although specific details about the animation studio involved remain undisclosed, HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, has a history of collaborating with top-tier studios. Previous projects included partnerships with Ufotable, known for their work on Fate/Zero and Demon Slayer, suggesting that a similar level of quality can be expected.

Advertisement

The dedicated Genshin Impact animation team at miHoyo has previously produced high-quality animated shorts as well, so fans can expect to see a truly visually stunning masterpiece when the anime is officially out.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Fan reactions to Genshin Impact’s The Road Not Taken

The release of ‘The Road Not Taken’ has reignited discussions among fans about the highly anticipated Genshin Impact anime series, which was first announced in September 2022. While updates on the series have been sparse, the quality of the new short has definitely heightened fans’ expectations for the anime.

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the short and their hopes for the upcoming anime. Comments praising the animation and storytelling reflect the community's eagerness for more content of similar caliber.

ALSO READ: From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

Genshin Impact’s promotional activities

In conjunction with the release of ‘The Road Not Taken,’ HoYoverse launched several promotional events. These included social media raffles offering prizes such as the Spark Knight Klee 1/7 Scale Figure, the Ganyu Plenilune Gaze 1/7 Scale Figure, and Amazon Gift Cards. These events are part of HoYoverse’s broader strategy to engage with the game's fanbase and maintain excitement around new content.

Advertisement

‘The Road Not Taken,’ with its beautiful animation, emotional storytelling, and music, has set a high bar for future projects from Genshin Impact’s developers. Now, fans excitedly await more news about the full-length anime series that will reveal more about the depth and beauty inherent in the Genshin Impact universe.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Genshin Impact anime and the rest of the animeverse.

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters