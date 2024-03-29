Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a superhero manga series that is finally getting its much awaited anime adaptation. The first episode of the anime will be coming out next month. Here is everything you need to know about the release.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 1 release date and streaming details

The first episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is coming out on 7th April, 2024, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m. JST. The episode will be available to stream in Japan on several TV channels including TBS and some of its affiliates. Later, it will also be available on AT-X and BS11. For streaming, the anime will be available on Amazon Prime. dAnime Store, U-Next, Hulu and others.

Due to time differences, the episode’s release time and date will vary internationally. But due to the time it takes to add subtitles, it will be available on streaming platforms 30 minutes after its initial Japanese release. International fans will be able to watch the first episode and stream the rest of the anime when the episodes come out on Disney+.

The Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime is being produced by Yostar Pictures with Keiichi Sato directing it. Keiichiro Ochi is overseeing the scripts with Kahoko Koseki handling the character designs. The animation of the series will be supervised by Kenji Hayama. Tatsuya Kitani will be performing the opening theme of the anime titled On The Next Episode while the ending theme Don’t Need The Right Answers will be performed by Nanawo Akari. Voice actors for the series include Yusuke Kobayashi as Footsoldier D, Yumika Nano as Yumeko Suzukiri, and Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 1 expected plot

The Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Manga started to serialize back in 2021. It tells the story of how 13 years ago the earth was invaded by an evil organization called the Villainous Army. However, they were stopped by Ryujin Sentai Dragon Keepers, who are a Super Sentai Squadron with super weapons known as Divine Tools. All of the executives of the Villainous Army were wiped out and their footsoldiers, who are almost immortal, were forced to reenact the scene of their defeat at the hands of the Ryujin Sentai Dragon Keepers every Sunday to keep up the facade.

However, one of the footsoldiers, known as Footsoldier D, realizes that his life is no better than slavery and decides to infiltrate the now-corrupt Dragon Keepers organization. He teams up with a girl named Yumeko Suzukiri, a member of the Yellow Batellion who has a grudge against the Dragon Keepers and wishes to kill them.

In the first episode of the anime, we'll likely get a closer look at the world's setting and backstory, shedding light on how the Villainous Army was defeated and the fate of their soldiers. Additionally, we'll probably witness Footsoldier D kickstarting his infiltration plan by posing as Hibiki Sakurama, a ranger with intentions to reform the Dragon Keepers organization. Despite getting injured while defending D, Sakurama allows him to use his identity to infiltrate the organization. Throughout most of the manga, D assumes Sakurama's identity while the real Sakurama's whereabouts remain unknown, a plot point that will likely carry over to the anime as well.

