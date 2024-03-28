Kaiju No. 8 Anime To Premiere Simultaneously Worldwide On Crunchyroll

An upcoming anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 has officially been announced, and Crunchyroll is preparing to bring the monster-filled action to screens worldwide. Based on Naoya Matsumoto's manga serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, this series promises to deliver a thrilling ride for fans of the genre. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation as you keep reading.

Kaiju No. 8 anime release date: global simulcast on Crunchyroll

The highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation is set to premiere on April 13, 2024, marking a historic moment for fans worldwide. Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream the series simultaneously with its Japanese broadcast, a first for the platform. This means that viewers across the globe will be able to watch new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 live every week, starting Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 a.m. PT. The stream will feature Japanese audio with subtitles available in English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French.

Following the live broadcast, new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Crunchyroll every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PT, accompanied by subtitles in various languages, including Italian, Russian, Castilian Spanish, and Arabic. Additionally, Crunchyroll has revealed plans to produce dubs in multiple languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. These dubbed episodes will also be released on Crunchyroll starting at 8:30 a.m. PT every week.

Advertisement

Kaiju No. 8 anime storyline and cast

Directed by Shigeyuki Miya and produced by animation studio Production I.G., Kaiju No. 8 follows the story of Kafka Hibino. Set in a world besieged by monstrous creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino dreams of joining the Defense Force to protect humanity. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when Kafka finds himself infected by a parasitic Kaiju, granting him incredible powers and propelling him into the heart of the battle against these colossal threats.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime features an impressive lineup of talent, with Naoya Matsumoto's original manga captivating readers since its serialization in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital magazine. The English dub cast for Kaiju No. 8 includes Nazeeh Tarsha as Kafka Hibino, Katelyn Barr as Mina Ashiro, Adam McArthur as Reno Ichikawa, Abigail Blythe as Kikoku Shinomiya, and Landon McDonald as Soshiro Hoshina. The dub production is helmed by industry professionals such as Shawn Gann as Voice Director, Susie Nixon as ADR Producer, and Jarrod Greene as ADR Script Writer.

Advertisement

With its captivating storyline, impressive animation, and simultaneous global release, Kaiju No. 8 promises to be a must-watch for anime enthusiasts everywhere. Don't miss out on the action as the series debuts on Crunchyroll on April 13, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming anime and more.