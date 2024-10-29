Goblin Slayer A In the Life Manga Ending Announced: Date, & More to Know

The 11th issue of Square Enix’s Monthy Big Gangan magazine has announced Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life manga will come to an end in the next issue very soon, reports ANN. This popular series was created by Kumo Kagyu and Daichi Matsuse and published in English by Yen Press.

When Club Fighter, Harefolk Hunter, and Supreme God’s classic were enjoying a party, they encountered a new challenge where they discovered enemies whom they couldn’t think of defeating. On the other side, the Priestess joins the Female Knight, Witch, and High Elf Archer for an adventure where they end up defending the besieged fortress. Goblin slayed also joined hands with Heavy Warrior, and Spearman.

Based on volume 12 of the popular light novel series, this special manga adaption showcases a life of adventures in the Four-Cornered World.

Focusing on the characters’ lives, and adventures, this manga is all about the story from the Goblin Slayer novel series’ 12th volume. It starred ominous stories and was not included in any manga.

This series was launched by Kagyu and Matsuse in Square Enix’s Monthy Big Gangan magazine on December 22. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on March 25, and its English version will be shipped by Yen Press on February 18.

The first volume of Kumo Kagyu’s Goblish Slayer! dark fantasy novel series was published by SB Creative in February 2016 with Kosuke Kurose adapting it into a manga series starting from May 2016. Later, both Kosuke Kurose and Kumo Kagyu’s manga adaptions were published by Yen Press. These novels also have inspired other spinoff series.

Its television anime adaption was launched in Japan in October 2018, and its first season was aired with subtitles by Crunchyroll. To make it to a large number of animations Funimation launched it in English dub. Due to its large popularity, its second season premiered in October 2023 and was streamed by Crunchyroll.

The Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game are all set to launch in North America and Europe on November 15 for Nintendo Switch. And finally, the last chapter of the manga will come out on November 25, 2024.

