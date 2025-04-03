The Dinner Table Detective Episode 1: Reiko’s First Case; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Dinner Table Detective is the anime adaptation of Tokuya Higashigawa’s popular mystery novel series. The story follows Reiko Hosho, a rookie detective at Kunitachi Police Station and the wealthy heiress of the Hosho Group.

Under Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of another powerful family, she investigates difficult cases. However, it is often her sharp-tongued butler, Kageyama, who uncovers the truth. Originally a novel series published from 2010 to 2012, it has inspired a manga, live-action adaptations, and a sequel novel series from 2021 to 2024.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 1 will premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Friday, April 4, 2025. International audiences can expect the episode to be available locally later on the same day, with release times adjusted to local release times.

Also known as The After-Dinner Mysteries, the series will stream weekly on Amazon Prime Video globally with English subtitles. However, no English dub or additional language dubs have been announced at this time.

Titled ‘Welcome To The Murderous Party File 1,’ The Dinner Table Detective Episode 1 will open with an introduction to Reiko, whose elite background is hidden from most of the police force. She will be seen attending a 60th birthday party for Goro Kiryuin, where she reunites with her childhood friends.

However, the gathering will be disrupted when her boss, Kazamatsuri, informs her of an assault case—inside the very hotel hosting the party. The victim, Reiko’s former senior Mizuho, utters cryptic words before falling unconscious. Kazamatsuri gives her only 20 minutes to solve the case. As she panics, an unknown man quietly tells her he knows the truth.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

