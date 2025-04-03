Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are struggling with their memories as they grow old, claims Dabba Cartel actress: ‘Doesn’t seem so s*xy’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, recently seen in Dabba Cartel, opened up about the challenges of aging, admitting that she and Javed Akhtar are finding it harder to remember things. She also added that it doesn’t feel as glamorous as one might think.

In an interview with India Today, Shabana Azmi reflected on aging and said, “Because we are creative people, we fortunately have work to look forward to. We are not consciously thinking about it every day, but we are aware of the fact that slowly our faculties are going to get less sharp, particularly memory. Naam toh kisi ka yaad hi nahi rehta hai (We don’t remember anyone’s name).”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress reflected on the challenges of aging, emphasizing the need for greater sensitivity towards the elderly. She shared her experience of caring for her mother Shaukat Azmi, and how she made a conscious effort to keep her involved in daily life rather than isolating her.

Comparing old age to a second childhood, she said, “We need to get it into our heads that old age is just our second childhood; it just doesn't seem so s*xy.” The actress also stressed that just as people accommodate children’s needs, they should do the same for aging parents.

She pointed out how families often focus on children’s well-being when relocating but overlook how unsettling such changes can be for elderly parents. According to her, while society respects elders and considers them a blessing, there is a lack of effort in integrating them into daily life with dignity.

Recalling her father Kaifi Azmi’s struggle after a stroke left him partially paralyzed, she noted how well-meaning people often provided assistance incorrectly, leading to frustration. She highlighted the emotional difficulty of seeing fiercely independent parents adjust to needing help and urged a more compassionate approach to elder care.

On the professional front, Shabana was most recently seen in the web series Dabba Cartel. The show, which also stars Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, and Jyotika, follows a group of women secretly operating an underground food delivery business with an unexpected twist. This gripping crime thriller premiered on Netflix on February 28.

Up next, she will be seen in Lahore 1947, an eagerly awaited film starring Sunny Deol.

