Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more starrer comedy drama series

Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more, has received a lot of love from viewers over the years. The comedy drama series is now set to return with its fourth season, much to the delight of fans. New episodes of the show will drop on OTT very soon. Read on to find out more details about Panchayat Season 4’s digital release.

When and Where to Watch Panchayat Season 4

The announcement of the OTT release of Panchayat Season 4 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. This new installment in the story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The audience that has been eagerly waiting to see what’ll happen next can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

Official Announcement Video and Plot of Panchayat Season 4

The official announcement video of Panchayat Season 4 was released on April 3, 2025. It was a treat for the fans on the special occasion of Panchayat’s 5th anniversary. In the 2-minute, 29-second video, Jitendra Kumar, who plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv Ji, revealed that the new season will arrive this year.

Gia Manek, aka Gopi Bahu, Darshan Magdum, Bhupendra Jogi, and Vijay Kumar joined Jitendra in the funny video where they talked about memes.

Watch the video here!

Panchayat is a comedy drama show that revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who is forced to work as the Secretary of a Gram Panchayat in a village called Phulera. The 3rd season was released on May 28, 2024, and focused on elections and village politics. Season 4 will be a continuation of the story.

Cast and Crew of Panchayat Season 4

The cast of Panchayat Season 4 includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, and more. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

