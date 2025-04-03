Box Office: Honoring Val Kilmer’s legacy with a look at his top five highest-grossing films amid his passing

The world is mourning the loss of Val Kilmer, the celebrated actor who left an indelible mark on Hollywood and showbiz. Known for his versatility and dedication to method acting, Kilmer’s filmography boasts several critically and commercially successful films. As fans revisit his legacy following his departure, we take a look at five of his highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office.

Before we begin, here’s a brief introduction to Kilmer for those unversed.

Kilmer, born in 1959 in Los Angeles, gained early recognition via comedy films like Real Genius. He soon broke into mainstream success with Top Gun (1986). His portrayal of Iceman in the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster remains one of his most iconic roles. He later starred in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991), following which he further cemented his reputation as a transformative actor. His career spanned various genres, from fantasy epics like Willow to crime dramas like Heat and even a stint as the titular superhero in Batman Forever (1995).

Here are Kilmer’s top five highest-grossing films

5. Déjà Vu (2006) — USD 180.55 million

This sci-fi entry, directed by Tony Scott, saw Kilmer play an ATF agent investigating a deadly explosion. Denzel Washington also starred in the offering, which blended action with mind-bending time travel elements.

4. Heat (1995) — USD 187.43 million

Michael Mann’s crime thriller was headlined by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Kilmer played a skilled bank robber in the gripping cat-and-mouse chase, delivering one of his most memorable performances.

3. Batman Forever (1995) — USD 336.56 million

Kilmer stepped into the role of the Caped Crusader in this celebrated Warner Bros. blockbuster. Starring alongside Jim Carrey, Tommy Lee Jones, and Nicole Kidman, Kilmer’s outing as Batman was a box office success despite mixed reviews.

2. Top Gun (1986) — USD 357.28 million

Kilmer portrayed the cocky yet talented fighter pilot Iceman in the film, helping make Top Gun a cultural phenomenon. The film’s aerial action sequences, in which the actor played an integral part, contributed heavily to its long-lasting popularity.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — USD 1.49 billion

Decades after his first flight as Iceman, Kilmer made a brief but notable return in Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel became a massive global hit, earning nearly USD 1.5 billion worldwide.

Kilmer battled cancer for years before his demise on Tuesday, April 1, in LA at age 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, informed Associated Press in an email that Kilmer had passed away due to pneumonia.

