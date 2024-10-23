John Wick Anime Film in Development: The Story Behind His 'Impossible Task' to Be Revealed

The co-creator of John Wick, Chad Stahelski, has now confirmed that the prequel film of John Wick is under development, and can hit the screen anytime soon. During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chad Stahelsi said that that were lots of upcoming projects in the work for the John Wick franchise, including a spinoff, a TV show, and an anime film.

Moreover, he also talked about taking quality control for the John Wick franchise and shared that the first person he calls is Keanu Reaves as he is deeply involved in the John Wick franchise. The reason behind involving Reaves is to maintain the quality of John Wick.

He said that, “We have three new things coming up: an anime feature, a TV show, and a new spinoff. So Keanu and I are still very active on all that, and we didn’t want to get so big that we lost sight of what makes John Wick, John Wick.”

Apart from the prequel film announcement, there were no details about the production team, and who are involved in this project. But there’s information that they will now focus on John Wick’s past, and also the ‘Impossible Task’ that led him to put his assassin life behind. One of the mysteries in the series is the reason behind John Wick getting back to crime. But the curiosity will finally come to an end because the makers are now going to reveal it.

Advertisement

The John Wick stars Keanu Reaves who is seen as a retired assassin who is brought back into the crime world for revenge. Till, now this amazing series has four parts John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum (2019), and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The series also has a spin-off called– The Continental (2023), and Ballerina which is all set to hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.

It would definitely be interesting to see Keanu Reaves return as John Wick in the anime film, and apart from he is also starring as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

ALSO READ: One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Postponed: What Went Wrong? Explained