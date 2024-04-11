Grandpa And Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 2: Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 will air on April 14, 2024, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show follows Shouzou and Ine, an elderly couple who turn young after eating a golden apple. Their friends and loved ones treat them differently, resulting in humorous and wholesome moments. The episode is divided into multiple segments, expected due to the manga's brief chapters.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 release date and where to watch

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kagiri Araido. It began serialization on the author's Twitter and Pixiv accounts in October 2019. It later received parallel serialization on Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alunna magazine in July 2022.

Episode 2 of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 14, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season.

ALSO READ: One Piece: What Is The Red Line? Explored

Following are the release date and time for each major time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 7:30 am

Central Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 9:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 10:30 am

British Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 4:30 pm

India Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Japan Standard Time Sunday April 14, 2024 - 11:30 pm

Australian Central Time Monday April 15, 2024 - 12:00 am

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST, on April 15, 2024.

Episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

In the previous episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again, Shouzou Saitou and his wife Ine discuss their desire to be young again, despite their poverty and lack of a honeymoon. They visit their 60-year-old apple tree and discover a golden apple, turning themselves young but with white hair.

The episode explores their family's reactions, with their granddaughter and daughter-in-law smitten with Shouzou's youthful appearance, while their eldest son, Yoshiaki, is irritated. Ine's acknowledgement of Shouzou's efforts softens him, but he remains stoic. The episode also showed Shouzou and Ine's interactions with their old friends, with Shouzou becoming popular among the elderly women during croquet games and Ine serving tea to the old men.

Next, their friends roped them in for the Inter-town Sports Festival, hoping they would help their team, Minamimachi Neighborhood Association, defeat the Kitamachi Neighborhood Council, who had younger contestants. On the day of the contest, Igarashi Heisuke was bragging about his grandchildren, Shouta and Daiki, but they eventually lost to the Saitous' strength, talent, and coordination.

Ine revealed that Heisuke had feelings for her in his youth and sent food back to the Saitous' house through Shouta. Shouta had a crush on Mino, who was impressed by her athleticism. Mino expressed her wish to spend time with him. The episode ended with the story of Shouzou and Ine's unusual love marriage, where Shouzou had to fight his father to marry Ine, who had scared off the chosen bride.

Based on the preview of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2, viewers will be getting to see a lot of things, including more background information on the time Yoshiaki was born, which may lend greater significance to the apple tree. In the present, Shouzou will be seen gifting a dress to Ine. The episode will also introduce a new character, Shiori Saitou.

ALSO READ: How is Parasyte The Grey Live-Action Different From Parasyte The Maxime Anime? Explained