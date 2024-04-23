Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 4: Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 4 will air in the coming week, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show follows Shouzou and Ine, an elderly couple who turn young after eating a golden apple. They face insecurities and anxieties about the future, but offer support and ultimately, Shouzou turns young again. The show will also be streamed on Crunchyroll, Netflix, ABEMA, and Netflix.

Grandma and Grandpa Turn Young Again: Episode 4 release date and where to watch

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kagiri Araido. It began serialization on the author's Twitter and Pixiv accounts in October 2019. It later received parallel serialization on Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alunna magazine in July 2022.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on August 9, 2023. The series is produced by Gekkō and directed by Masayoshi Nishida, with Yukie Sugawara handling series composition, Nagisa Takahashi designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa composing the music.

It premiered on April 7, 2024, on AT-X and other networks.The opening theme song is Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan performed by Koresawa, while the ending theme song is Soitoge Yo-Yo!!, performed by Shin-ichiro Miki and Mamiko Noto. Crunchyroll licensed the series. Plus Media Networks Asia licensed the series in Southeast Asia.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 4 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 28, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Central Daylight Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 28, 2024

British Summer Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Central European Summer Time Sunday April 28, 2024

India Standard Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Philippine Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Japan Standard Time Sunday April 28, 2024

Australian Central Time Monday April 29, 2024

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, which is around 12 am JST.

Grandma and Grandpa Turn Young Again: Episode 3 recap and what to expect from episode 4

In the previous episode of Grandma and Grandpa Turn Young Again, Shouzou and Ine reminisce about their early years, where Shouzou pursued farming and Ine attended a girls' school in Tokyo. Despite the war forcing her back to the countryside, meeting Shouzou helped her overcome disappointment.

Shiori introduces her grandparents to a video game about zombies in a rice field, and they quickly master it. Shouzou has a dream about a giant hourglass, realizing he carelessly enjoyed life while ignoring unfinished business. However, he accidentally inverts the hourglass and wakes up as an old man.

Ine comforted him, saying her love for him was based on who he was as a person, not his age. Shouzou realized that he had viewed being old as a bad thing and had given up, but it was disrespectful to the life he had shared with his wife.

Next, they visited Takahiro, who observed that Shouzou's health had marginally improved. However, he was concerned about Ine since, as while she was currently healthy and youthful, if she became old again, she might not live for very long.

The episode also showed Shouzou winning an arm-wrestling contest against Yoshiaki, and feeling embarrassed in public due to his age gap with Ine. Despite this, they found comfort in each other. A flashback reveals Ine moving in with relatives after losing her family and home, finding solace in the jinja.

She met Shouzou, who would bring her food and chat. Initially dismissive, Ine was curious to see if he could win her over. Reflecting on these memories, Ine acknowledges that he had indeed succeeded.

Shouzou became young again by flipping the hourglass in his dream. When Ine saw him, she expressed her fear of outliving her children and grandchildren. Shouzou comforted her, explaining that their time, like the sands of the hourglass, was limited. It was likely they would depart together after a few years.

Based on the preview, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3, titled Grandpa and Grandma and the Culture Festival, viewers will see Shouzou and Ine visit Mino's high school. The episode will also focus on Mino and Shouta's budding relationship.

