Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is an upcoming anime which is based on Kagiri Araido’s manga of the same name. The first episode of the manga adaptation is set to release this month. If you want to watch this goofy, slice-of-life anime, then here are all the details you need including release date, how to watch and more.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 release date and other details

The first episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is coming out on 7th April, 2024, Sunday, at 11:30 p.m JST. Due to different time zones, the episode will air in other countries at different times. In Japan, the first episode will be aired first on AT-X, and then on other channels such as KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS 11, Tokyo MX, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also be available for streaming on Netflix and ABEMA. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in the SouthEast Asian zone, which means the South East Asian viewers also might be able to watch it on the Aniplus YouTube channel.

The anime is being produced by Gekkō with the director being Masayoshi Nishida. Nagisa Takahashi is going to be designing the characters with Yuki Sugawara doing the composition for the series. Tomoki Hasegwa is in charge of music composition. The opening theme song of the anime is Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan performed by Koresawa, and the ending theme song is Soitoge Yo-Yo!! performed by Shin-Ichiro Miki and Mamiko Noto.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again premise and possible plot for episode 1

The premise of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is pretty self-explanatory from the title itself. It revolves around an older couple, Shozo and Ine, who are living a quiet and peaceful life with their family. Despite not being wealthy and living a modest life, they are happy. However, things change when the couple suddenly turn young.

The first episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again will probably show us Shozo and Ine turning young again, and how their families and others react to it. The manga has really short chapters, which means one episode of this anime will tell the stories of more than one chapter at once. The anime will focus on Shozo and Ine’s romance and adventure as they go back to their youth.

