Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli Receives Prestigious 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Known for his most recent spectacle, A Boy and the Heron, Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award. The award, called Asia's Nobel Prize, awards persons of Asian descent with exceptional work in their respective fields. Hayao Miyazaki the co-founder of Studio Ghibli receives the awards on terms for creating films that transcend age and cultural boundaries.

As announced on Sunday, the Ramon Magsaysay Award citation lauded Miyazaki as "one of the industry’s foremost exponents of animated films made expressly for children but with a much broader appeal." His work is often recognizable and often characterized by its gentle and hand-drawn aesthetics.

Born in Tokyo in 1941, Miyazaki began his career in animation in 1963 after studying economics and political science. His early experiences, including witnessing the devastation of World War II, deeply influenced his work. Miyazaki’s films, such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, are celebrated for their storytelling that resonates with the audience of all ages.

Not only this, Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli was also awarded at the the Cannes Film Festival with an honorary Palme d’Or this year. A unique shade of Miyazaki's work is his portrayal of strong, independent female characters, often inspired by his own mother, Yoshiko. With films like Spirited Away, Miyazaki brought subtle themes of overwork, goodness, and endeavor to the screens.

Advertisement

Miyazaki’s recognition with the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award and the honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes highlights will impact the anime industry of Japan for years to come. His stories, filled with important themes like environmentalism and kindness, connect with people of all ages and backgrounds. As he continues to create and inspire, Miyazaki’s work stands as a shining example of creativity and storytelling in the world of film.

Keep coming back to Pinkvilla for more intel like this. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Who is Obanai Iguro? All To Know About The Serpent Hashira