Demon Slayer: Who is Obanai Iguro? All To Know About The Serpent Hashira

With the fourth season rolling out new episodes each week, the hype around Demon Slayer only seems to be rising. And amid this, fans are trying to know and find out as much about their favorite characters as they can. But one of the characters that we do not have as much knowledge about is the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro.

Apart from a couple of episodes, The Demon Slayer has not come as much to the screens. Thus, as per the manga, here is all we know about this unique character in the story of Demon Slayer.

Spoiler Warning: The following content contains major spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga. Read at your own risk if you wish to avoid significant plot details and revelations.

Spoiler Warning: The following content contains major spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga. Read at your own risk if you wish to avoid significant plot details and revelations.

Who is Obanai Iguro?

Also known as the Serpent Hashira, Obanai is one of the Demon Slayer Corps, which is a crucial part of the war against demons. The first visual detail that one can see in this character is that both his eyes are of different colors. And hence, we know that he has a condition called heterochromia.

What is also interesting is that he is partially blind in one of the eyes, which is also revealed during one of his fights. The character is first introduced to the fans in the 45th chapter of the manga. This is the first season and 23rd episode of the anime. It was the Hashira meeting where Tanjiro met the Serpent Hashira.

And the next striking detail about his overall look is a pet snake that he tends to carry alongside him. The snake is known to be named Kaburamaru, which is usually coiled around his shoulders.

Obanai Iguro's origins

While the anime has yet to explore the origin story of Iguro, what we know about this character in the manga is that he, much like his peers, has reached the Demon Slayer corps with hardships. The dark side to his story is unveiled when the fans come to know that Obanai's family has worshipped an enormous snake all their life.

And the snake has constantly demanded human sacrifices in order to remain calm. All his life, Obanai grew up watching innocents get killed at the hands of his family. Adding to his isolation was the fact that he was the first male child born into the family in generations. This was the cue for the snake demon to devour him when he grew up. This was when Obanai decided to part ways with his family and choose his own path.

How did Obanai leave his family?

Obanai, after leaving his family, was chased by the serpent beast for a long time. And this was when he was saved by the Flame Hashira. During this time itself, the young boy was introduced to the Demon Slayer Corps, where he trained rigorously and became the Serpent Hashira, dedicated to eradicating demons.

A lot of stories and incidents follow this event. After joining the Corps, he certainly went through physical and mental turmoil to become the character that we know today. However, that remains to be the spoiler for some other time.

At last, all relevant updates from Demon Slayer Season 4 will be added to this space as they come.

