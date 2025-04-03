Raid 2: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh starrer’s trailer to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Jaat? Find out release date

Raid 2 is less than a month away from its release. The teaser of the Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer was unveiled recently. Now, it has been learned that the official trailer is reportedly set to drop on April 8, 2025. It will apparently be attached to Sunny Deol’s Jaat in theaters.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the team of Raid 2 is gearing up for the film’s trailer launch on April 8. The portal’s source revealed that a grand event is being planned in Mumbai where Ajay Devgn and the rest of the cast are expected to be present.

The report also mentioned that the trailer will be attached to the Sunny Deol starrer action thriller Jaat, which is releasing in theaters on April 10. The source stated, “The makers of Raid 2 requested Sunny Deol and the producers of Jaat, and they were more than happy to attach Raid 2's trailer with their prints.”

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS Amay Patnaik. He will be facing off against Riteish Deshmukh, who plays a negative role. The cast also includes Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.

The 1-minute, 6-second teaser of the movie showcases Ajay’s look. He is preparing to conduct his 75th raid. His dialogue: “Maine kab kaha ki main Pandav hoon? Main toh puri Mahabharata hoon (When did I say that I am a Pandava? I am the entire Mahabharata),” quickly went viral on the internet.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ajay captioned it, “75th Raid, ₹4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi (This time the bet will be the biggest)! #Raid2 Teaser out now! Knocking in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

Watch the teaser here!

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.

