Kareena Kapoor admits feeling insecure after gaining 25 kgs during Jeh’s birth: ‘I was still looking…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had an incredible journey when it comes to fitness. Over the past decades, her fans have seen her gain weight and then shed it too with her dedication and hard work. During the time of the birth of her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, the actress gained 25 kilos. While she did feel insecure, it lasted for a while after which she thought she was still looking fabulous.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the book launch of her dear friend and nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar. At the event, the actress spoke about her love for food and the compulsion of sweating it out if she wants to continue eating what makes her happy. This is when the B-town diva admitted that when she gained a lot of weight during the birth of her second son Jeh, she did feel insecure.

The Crew actress told the media, “After Jeh’s birth, there was a moment when I felt ‘Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again’.” However, that feeling lasted just for a flash of a second. Soon after, she felt “I was still looking fab. I had gained 25 kgs, not to mention.”

At the event, Bebo also revealed that even though she was a chubby child, she had a good relationship with food. She loved stuffing herself with things that made her happy. News18 quoted the Jaane Jaan actress saying, “My relationship with food has been amazing so think that has really helped. It’s not like I have ever tried to starve to look thin, I am very comfortable in my own skin.” She added that even as a teenager, she was always really happy and confident to pick up a packet of chips and eat.

Kareena is a trendsetter who introduced the world to the concept of zero figure, decades ago while doing the movie, Tashan. Her bold look and scintillating body became the talk of the time, inspiring many to attain a perfect body like her. Meanwhile, on the work front, the mother of two was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

